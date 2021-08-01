Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

MLS continues with a fresh set of fixtures as Philadelphia Union welcome Chicago Fire to PPL Park Stadium on Monday.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season after the spoils were shared in an entertaining 3-3 draw back in June’s reverse fixture.

Philadelphia Union failed to return to winning ways on Monday as they played out a 1-1 draw with rock-bottom Inter Miami.

Inter Miami seemed to be headed for all three points after Robbie Robinson broke the deadlock with just his second goal of the season. However, Polish forward Kacper Przybyłko restored parity in the final five minutes of the game.

This followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Orlando City SC last Friday. Jim Curtin’s men have now managed just one win from their last six outings.

Despite this slight dip in form, Philadelphia Union have enjoyed a decent campaign so far. With 24 points from 16 games, they are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire failed to find their feet last time out as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Toronto FC.

Yeferson Soteldo and Nick DeLeon put the visitors two goals up before Alvaro Medran grabbed a consolation goal in the 76th minute.

Raphael Wicky’s side have now failed to taste victory in their three most recent games, losing twice and picking up one draw.

With 12 points from 15 games, the Fire are currently second-bottom in the log, three points above last-placed Inter Miami.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head

With 14 wins from their last 29 meetings, Philadelphia Union head into the game as the dominant side in this fixture. The visitors have picked up nine wins, while six games have ended in draws.

Philadelphia Union Form Guide: L-D-W-L-D

Chicago Fire Form Guide: W-W-L-D-L

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Team News

Philadelphia Union

The hosts will still have to cope with the services of midfielders Jack de Vries and Anthony Fontana, who have both been sidelined due to concussions.

Injured: Jack de Vries, Anthony Fontana

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire

Head coach Jim Curtin will be unable to call up the services of defender Carlos Terán and goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm due to shin and ACL injuries.

Injured: Carlos Terán, Kenneth Kronholm

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Freese; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Jose Martinez; Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bobby Shuttleworth, Jonathan Bornstein, Johan Kappelhof, Mauricio Pineda; Boris Sekulic, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Fabian Herbers, Alvaro Medran, Gaston Gimenez; Ignacio Aliseda, Robert Beric

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Chicago Fire have struggled on the road this season and have failed to pick up a point from their last six away games across all competitions. They take on a Philadelphia Union side who have won their last four home games on the bounce, scoring eight goals and conceding twice.

We predict the hosts will capitalize on the Fire’s poor run to claim all three points.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Chicago Fire

Edited by Peter P