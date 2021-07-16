Philadelphia Union vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Newly crowned Capital Cup champions DC United return to action in the MLS on Saturday when they visit PPL Park Stadium to take on Philadelphia Union.

Following their Capital Cup success, Hernán Losada's men took another break from league action last time out as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Alianza FC in their club friendly clash.

Philadelphia Union saw their winless run extend to three games last time out when they played out a 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls last Friday.

Patryk Klimala and Sergio Santos were on target for either side as the spoils were shared at the Red Bull Arena.

However, Philadelphia Union have been impressive so far. They have lost just once in the last 11 outings across all competitions, winning five games and drawing five.

Saturday’s hosts are currently seated third in the Eastern Conference, three points behind league leaders New England Revolution.

Meanwhile, after struggling for results in recent weeks, DC United returned to winning ways in emphatic style as they thrashed Toronto FC 7-1 on home turf.

In an utterly one-sided affair, six different players were on the scoresheet, including an own goal from Toronto midfielder Ralph Priso as the Black-and-Reds ran riot.

This was followed by success in the Capital Cup, where they claimed a 1-0 final victory over LD Alajuelense, before they beat El Salvador-based club Alianza FC 1-0 in a friendly.

DC United have enjoyed success in recent weeks, winning five and drawing one of their last seven outings across all competitions.

With 16 points from 12 league outings, they currently occupy ninth place in the Eastern Conference, one point behind New York Red Bulls in the final playoff spot.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Head-To-Head

Philadelphia Union have been the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 16 wins from their previous 30 meetings with DC United. The visitors have picked up nine wins, while seven games have ended all square.

Philadelphia Union Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-D

DC United Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Team News

Philadelphia Union

The hosts will once again take to the pitch without Jack de Vries, Anthony Fontana and Ilsinho, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Cory Burke, Andre Blake and Alvas Powell are all on international duty at the ongoing Gold Cup. Goalkeeper Matt Freese is suspended, having picked up a straight red last time out.

Injured: Jack de Vries, Ilsinho, Anthony Fontana

Suspended: Matt Freese

Unavailable: Andre Blake, Cory Burke, Alvas Powell

DC United

Steve Birnbaum, Drew Skundrich, Erik Sorga and Chris Odoi-Atsem are injured and will sit out Saturday's encounter. Forward Edison Flores is also a doubt as he battles hamstring issues.

Injured: Steve Birnbaum, Drew Skundrich, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Erik Sorga

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Edison Flores

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joe Bendik; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Quinn Sullivan; Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Frederic Brilliant, Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines; Russell Canouse, Julian Gressel, Felipe, Joseph Mora; Paul Arriola, Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Prediction

Following their recent Capital Cup triumph, DC United will head into Saturday's encounter in sky-high spirits. We predict they will carry on with that momentum and secure a narrow win as they are currently the more in-form side.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 0-1 DC United

Edited by Peter P