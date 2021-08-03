Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Philadelphia Union are back in action in the MLS this week as they take on Toronto FC in an important fixture on Thursday. Both teams have faced a few issues this year and will want to win this game.

Toronto FC are in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Canadian outfit held Nashville SC to a 1-1 draw last week and will want to take it up a notch this week.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are currently in fifth place in the league table and have been impressive this season. The Union also played out a 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire last week and will want to win this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

Toronto FC have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won 12 out of 26 matches played between the two teams. Philadelphia Union have managed eight victories against Toronto FC and can trouble their opponents this week.

The previous match between the two teams took place last year and ended in a stunning 5-0 victory for Philadelphia Union. Toronto FC were dismal on the day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-L-W-D

Toronto FC form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-D-W

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Team News

Philadelphia Union have a strong squad

Philadelphia Union

Jack de Vries and Anthony Fontana are carrying knocks at the moment and might not be able to play a part in this fixture. Andre Blake and Cory Burke are back from international duty and could be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jack de Vries, Anthony Fontana

Suspended: None

Toronto FC need to win this game

Toronto FC

Ayo Akinola is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. Auro is also struggling with his fitness this month and might not be able to recover in time for this fixture.

Injured: Ayo Akinola

Doubtful: Auro

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Daniel Gazdag, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Jose Martinez; Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

“Right now, we have a lot of confidence, but we're still hungry.”#TFCLive — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) August 2, 2021

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Richie Laryea; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Patrick Mullins, Alejandro Pozuelo, Jonathan Osorio; Jozy Altidore

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Prediction

Toronto FC endured a poor start to their MLS campaign but have managed to improve over the past few weeks. The Canadian side still has a few issues to address and will need to step up in this match.

Philadelphia Union have been impressive this season but their recent slump is a worrying sign. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-2 Toronto FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi