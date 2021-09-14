Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this week as Portland Timbers lock horns with Colorado Rapids on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive so far this season and will need to win this game.

Portland Timbers are in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The Timbers edged Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and have excelled this season. The Rapids played out a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles Galaxy last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Time to brush off that draw and shift our focus to Wednesday 👊 #PORvCOL pic.twitter.com/yahoAfgIe3 — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) September 14, 2021

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers have a good record against Colorado Rapids and have won 10 out of 23 matches played between the two teams. Colorado Rapids have managed eight victories against Portland Timbers and can trouble their opponents on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Colorado Rapids. Portland Timbers failed to make the most of their chances on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Portland Timbers form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-L-D

Colorado Rapids form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-W-W

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Portland Timbers have a depleted squad

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will have to address the absence of a few key players going into this game as Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, and Eryk Williamson remain sidelined with injuries. Cristhian Paredes is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson

Doubtful: Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri

Unavailable: None

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli is currently injured and will be unable to feature against Los Angeles Galaxy on Friday. Jack Price served his suspension against Los Angeles Galaxy last week and will be available for selection.

Injured: Younes Namli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin; George Fochive, Diego Chara; Yimmi Chara, Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco; Felipe Mora

“I don’t know if I deserved so much love. That is why I push my best effort on the field, for these emotions, for the people.”



The final episode of Beyond Blanco: Seba's triumphant and emotional return. #RCTID | @ProvHealth pic.twitter.com/3nfsUcED1K — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) September 9, 2021

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Braian Galvan, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado Rapids are unbeaten in their last eight games in the MLS and are in excellent form at the moment. The Rapids will be intent on winning the league title this year and will need to be at their best in this match.

Portland Timbers have overcome their mid-season slump this month and have registered three victories on the trot in the league. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are set to share the spoils this week.

Also Read

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 Colorado Rapids

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi