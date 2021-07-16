Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Portland Timbers and FC Dallas will be looking to return to winning ways when they go head-to-head at Providence Park on Sunday.

The hosts fell to a 4-1 defeat against Austin FC last time out, while the visitors were beaten 3-1 by Los Angeles Galaxy.

Portland Timbers were condemned to consecutive MLS defeats last Wednesday when they were beaten 4-1 by a rampant Austin FC side.

Forward Jeremy Ebobisse scored the Timbers' solitary goal as the hosts stormed to their first win in nine games.

For the Timbers, it followed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Minnesota United, meaning the hosts have lost three of their last five outings.

This unconvincing form has seen Giovanni Savarese’s men drop to ninth place in the Western Conference table, level on 13 points with 10th-placed Austin FC.

Meanwhile, FC Dallas’ struggle for form continued last time out as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles Galaxy.

Galaxy raced to a three-goal lead in the 51st minute before Franco Jara pulled one back for Dallas 20 minutes later.

Luchi Gonzalez’s side have now managed just one win in their last nine outings, picking up four draws and losing on four occasions.

With 11 points from 12 games, FC Dallas are currently second-bottom in the West, two points above the last-placed Vancouver Whitecaps.

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head

This will be the 30th meeting between the two Western Conference sides. The results have been evenly split between the two sides, with each team claiming 10 wins. Nine games have ended in draws.

Portland Timbers Form Guide: L-L-D-W-L

FC Dallas Form Guide: L-D-W-L-D

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas Team News

Portland Timbers

The hosts will have to cope without the likes of Sebastian Blanco, Andy Polo, Jeff Attinella, Cristhian Paredes, Ismaila Jome and Jaroslaw Niezgoda, who have all been ruled out through injuries. Claudio Bravo has been called up to the Argentina Men’s team rfor the Tokyo Olympics. Eryk Williamson is away with the US National Team for the Gold Cup.

Injured: Sebastian Blanco, Andy Polo, Jeff Attinella, Cristhian Paredes, Ismaila Jome, Jaroslaw Niezgoda

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Claudio Bravo, Eryk Williamson

FC Dallas

FC Dallas remain without the services of Kyle Zobeck, Matt Hedges, Jose Antonio Martinez and Beni Redzic due to injuries. Midfielder Bryan Acosta is currently with the Honduras national team in the ongoing Gold Cup.

Injured: Kyle Zobeck, defender Matt Hedges, Thomas Robert, Beni Redzic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Bryan Acosta

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Pablo Bonilla, Dario Zuparic, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Rankin; Diego Chara, Renzo Zambrano; Dairon Asprilla, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer; John Nelson, Nkosi Burgess, Matheus Bressan, Ryan Hollingshead; Tanner Tessmann, Facundo Quignon; Jader Obrian, Andres Ricuarte, Paxton Pomykal; Ricardo Pepi

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas Prediction

Both sides will be aiming to claim all three points and end their recent poor results. However, FC Dallas head into Sunday’s game winless in their five away games this season. We predict the hosts will capitalize on that poor record and claim the win.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 3-1 FC Dallas

Edited by Shardul Sant