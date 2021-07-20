Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Los Angeles FC are on a three-game winning streak as they travel to take on Portland Timbers on Wednesday.

Portland Timbers FC and Los Angeles FC are both trying to settle down into playoff spots as they lock horns in midweek. Portland Timbers are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings with 16 points. Their opponents are five points ahead of them in fifth but the Timbers have a game in hand.

Giovanni Savarese's side beat FC Dallas thanks to a sumptuous 84th minute strike from Jeremy Ebobisse. They are looking to steady their ship after suffering back-to-back defeats against Minnesota United and Austin FC. They are up against LAFC who have been in good form of late.

Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 in their latest outing thanks to Diego Rossi's and Carlos Vela's goals on either side of Aaron Herrera's equalizer. Los Angeles FC are in a good position to go on and book a place in the playoffs for the fourth season running.

LAFC are one of the strongest units in the MLS and have been able to get all nine points from their last three matches.

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers and Los Angeles FC have squared off against each other nine times till date. Los Angeles FC have won four meetings while the Timbers have won two. Three matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides locked horns was in November last year when the game ended 1-1.

Portland Timbers form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Los Angeles FC form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Portland Timbers

Dario Zuparic has picked up five yellow cards and will be suspended for this game. Andy Polo, Jeff Attinella and Ismaila Jome are all expected to miss the rest of the season through injuries. Cristhian Paredes and Jaroslaw Niezgoda are sidelined for the game against LAFC with injuries as well.

Eryk Williamson and Claudio Bravo are away on international duty.

Injuries: Andy Polo, Jeff Attinella, Ismaila Jome, Cristhian Paredes, Jaroslaw Niezgoda

International duty: Eryk Williamson, Claudio Bravo

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Dario Zuparic

Los Angeles

Kwadwo Opoku and Danny Muskovski are both out with knee injuries. Jesus Murillo picked up his fifth yellow card in the game against Real Salt Lake and is suspended here. Mark Anthony Kaye is with the Canadian national side for the Gold Cup.

Injuries: Kwadwo Opoku, Danny Muskovski

International duty: Mark Anthony Kaye

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Jesus Murillo

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Predicted Lineups

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Pablo Bonilla, Larrys Mabiala, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Rankin; Diego Chara, Renzo Zambrano; Dairon Asprilla, Diego Valeri, Yimmy Chara; Jeremy Ebobisse

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Marco Farfan, Eddie Segura, Tristan Blackmon, Moon-Hwan Kim; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Jose Cifuentes; Carlos Vela, Corey Baird, Diego Rossi

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Portland Timbers haven't been in great form while Los Angeles FC have produced some exciting displays in their last three games. This should be a tight game but we expect LAFC to come out on top.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 Los Angeles FC

