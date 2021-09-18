Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers take on Los Angeles FC on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC are in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Austin to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result from this match.

Portland Timbers are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Timbers were held to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Portland Timbers @TimbersFC



Dear Providence Park, from Sebastián Blanco. "We take the field and have the Timbers Army behind us, anything is possible."Dear Providence Park, from Sebastián Blanco. #RCTID "We take the field and have the Timbers Army behind us, anything is possible."



Dear Providence Park, from Sebastián Blanco. #RCTID https://t.co/12UtuIu0Sk

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have a slight historical edge over Portland Timbers and have won four out of 11 matches played between the two teams. Los Angeles FC have managed three victories against Portland Timbers and will want to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous match between the two sides took place in July this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Portland Timbers. Los Angeles FC were not at their best on the day and will want to step up this weekend.

Portland Timbers form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-W-W-L

Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-D-L

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Portland Timbers have a depleted squad

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will have to address the absence of a few key players going into this game as Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, and Eryk Williamson remain sidelined with injuries. Bill Tuiloma was sent off last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bill Tuiloma

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Eduard Atuesta, Kwadwo Opoku, and Eddie Segura when they face Portland Timbers this weekend. Carlos Vela and Tristan Blackmon have also picked up knocks and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Carlos Vela, Eddie Segura, Eduard Atuesta, Tristan Blackmon, Pablo Sisniega

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara; Yimmi Chara, Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco; Felipe Mora

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Diego Palacios, Jordan Harvey, Jesus Murillo, Kim Moon-Hwan; Jose Cifuentes, Latif Blessing, Francisco Ginella; Raheem Edwards, Danny Musovski, Brian Rodriguez

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have not been at their best this season and will need to turn their season around in the coming weeks. The away side has managed to overcome its slump and will need to step up this weekend.

Also Read

Portland Timbers have addressed some of their issues this month and have been impressive in recent weeks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are set to share the spoils on Sunday.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 Los Angeles FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi