Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Looking to avoid a third consecutive MLS defeat, Portland Timbers welcome San Jose Earthquakes to the Providence Park Stadium on Thursday.

The visitors ended their 11-game winless run with a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders last time out and will aim to build on that performance.

Portland Timbers suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat when they traveled to Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium to take on LA Galaxy.

In a thrilling contest, Rayan Raveloson, Victor Vazquez, Sacha Kljestan and Samuel Grandsir were on target to hand LA Galaxy their ninth win of the season.

This followed a 2-1 defeat against Minnesota United at Allianz Field Stadium two Sundays ago.

Portland Timbers have now picked up two wins from their last seven games, picking up one draw and losing on four occasions.

This underwhelming run of games has seen Giovanni Savarese’s men drop out of the playoff places in the Western Conference table. They currently occupy eighth place with 19 points, two points behind Real Salt Lake in the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, San Jose Earthquakes returned to winning ways on Saturday as they claimed an impressive 1-0 win over league leaders Seattle Sounders.

Despite seeing just 35% of the ball, Argentine midfielder Cristian Espinoza scored the only goal of the game in the 46th minute to hand San Jose their fourth win of the season.

Prior to that, Matias Jesus Almeyda’s side went on a run of 11 games without a win, picking up five draws and losing on six occasions.

The win helped San Jose Earthquakes move ahead of Vancouver Whitecaps into 11th place in the Western Conference.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head

Portland Timbers have the clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 16 wins from their last 30 encounters.

San Jose Earthquakes have picked up five wins, while nine games have ended all square.

Portland Timbers Form Guide: L-W-W-L-L

San Jose Earthquakes Form Guide: D-D-D-D-W

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Portland Timbers

Andy Polo (meniscus), Jeff Attinella (tendon), Ismaila Jome (Achilles) and Jaroslaw Niezgoda (ACL) will miss the game through injuries.

Injured: Andy Polo, Jeff Attinella, Ismaila Jome, Jaroslaw Niezgoda

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes

The visitors remain without Tommy Thompson, Matt Bersano and Benjamin Kikanovic due to injuries. However, they will be boosted by the return of Mexican midfielder Carlos Fierro, who served his one-game suspension last time out.

Injured: Tommy Thompson, Matt Bersano, Benjamin Kikanovic

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Pablo Bonilla, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Rankin; Renzo Zambrano, Diego Chara; Diego Valeri, Yimmi Chara, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Shea Salinas, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Marcos Lopez; Florian Jungwirth, Eric Remedi; Carlos Fierro, Javier Lopez, Cristian Espinoza; Chris Wondolowski

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

After an impressive start to the campaign, Portland appears to have run out of steam in recent weeks. They have lost four of their last six outings, while conceding 11 goals. However, they head into this game unbeaten in their last five games against San Jose Earthquakes, picking up three wins and one draw.

We predict that they will take advantage of the home support and extend their dominance against the visitors.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

