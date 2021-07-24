Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold this weekend as Colorado Rapids take on Real Salt Lake in an important fixture on Satuday. Both teams are yet to hit their peak this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Real Salt Lake are in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy last week and will want a victory this weekend.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fourth place in the league table and have been impressive this season. The Rapids eased past FC Dallas in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

Real Salt Lake have an excellent record against Colorado Rapids and have won 23 matches out of a total of 48 games played between the two teams. Colorado Rapids have managed only 14 victories against Real Salt Lake and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous match between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 5-0 victory for Colorado Rapids. Real Salt Lake were dismal on the day and have a point to prove in this match.

Real Salt Lake form guide in the MLS: D-L-W-L-D

Colorado Rapids form guide in the MLS: W-D-W-D-L

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Real Salt Lake have an excellent squad

Real Salt Lake

Aaron Herrera has effectively recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad this week. Jeizon Ramirez and Andrew Brody are still injured, however, and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Jeizon Ramirez, Andrew Brody

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Douglas Martinez

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli is currently injured and will be unable to feature against Real Salt Lake this week. Sam Vines, Kellyn Acosta, and Jonathan Lewis are representing the USA in the Gold Cup and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Younes Namli

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sam Vines, Kellyn Acosta, Jonathan Lewis

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Pablo Ruiz, Everton Luiz; Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Anderson Julio; Rubio Rubin

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Nicolas Mezquida, Cole Bassett, Jack Price; Andre Shinyashiki, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Real Salt Lake managed only one point from their last two games and will need to bounce back in this match. Both teams have several players away with their national sides and will need to tap into their squad this weekend.

Colorado Rapids can pack a punch on their day and have an excellent team at their disposal. The Rapids are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-2 Colorado Rapids

