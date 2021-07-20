Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy will look to quickly return to winning ways when they lock horns at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts fell to a 2-1 defeat against Los Angeles FC last time out, while the visitors were beaten 2-1 by Vancouver Whitecaps.

Real Salt Lake ended their three-game winless run in the MLS with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps two Thursdays ago.

However, they came crashing back to earth last time out as they were beaten 2-1 by a rejuvenated Los Angeles FC side.

Aaron Herrera canceled out Diego Rossi’s opener in the 18th minute, but Carlos Vela restored Los Angeles’ one-goal lead with 11 minutes remaining on the clock.

Since opening the season with two consecutive wins, Freddy Juarez’s men have gradually fallen off the pace. They have managed just two wins from the subsequent 10 games, picking up four draws and losing on four occasions.

With 16 points from 12 games, Real Salt Lake are currently eighth in the Western Conference, just behind seventh-placed Portland Timbers in the final playoff spot.

Similarly, LA Galaxy failed in their bid to grab consecutive wins as they were beaten 2-1 by Vancouver Whitecaps last Sunday.

After taking the lead through Rayan Raveloson, goals from Deider Caicedo and Cristian Dajome helped the Whitecaps turn the game around to claim the win.

LA Galaxy are currently third in the Western Conference with 24 points, two points behind second-placed Sporting Kansas.

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy Head-To-Head

Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy have met on 50 different occasions. With 22 wins, LA Galaxy have been the superior side, while Real Salt Lake have picked up 17 victories. Eleven games have ended in draws.

Real Salt Lake Form Guide: L-D-L-W-L

LA Galaxy Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy Team News

Real Salt Lake

The hosts will remain without Andrew Brody, Zack Farnsworth and Jeizon Ramírez, who have all been sidelined with toe, leg and muscle injuries respectively.

Injured: Zack Farnsworth, Jeizon Ramírez, Andrew Brody

Suspended: None

LA Galaxy

La Galaxy will still have to cope without Daniel Steres due to injury. Meanwhile, Javier Hernandez remains a doubt after missing the last three games through injury. Efrain Alvarez, Jonathan dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget, Oniel Fisher and Giancarlo González are all on international duty at the Gold Cup.

Injured: Daniel Steres

Doubtful: Javier Hernandez

Unavailable: Efrain Alvarez, Jonathan dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget, Oniel Fisher, Giancarlo González

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Marco Farfan, Eddie Segura, Jesus Murillo, Moon-Hwan Kim; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Jose Cifuentes; Carlos Vela, Corey Baird, Diego Rossi

LA Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Rayan Raveloson, Nick DePuy, Jorge Villafaña; Adam Saldana, Sacha Kljestan; Samuel Grandsir, Victor Vazquez, Kevin Cabral; Ethan Zubak

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Real Salt Lake have struggled to perform at home more often than not, picking up nine points from the 21 available.

By contrast, LA Galaxy are the third-best team on the road in the Western Conference. We predict they will continue their fine away form and claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-2 LA Galaxy

