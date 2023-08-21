Chelsea agree personal terms with Arsenal star as they eye transfer: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with Folarin Balogun and now need to strike a deal with Arsenal.

According to Football Transfers, the Blues have made progress in their attempts to lure Balogun to Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino's side have agreed on terms with the young striker and will now look to hold negotiations with the Gunners.

Balogun's future at the Emirates has been in doubt amid a lack of game time. He spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade Reims where he impressed with 21 goals in 37 league games.

The 22-year-old is behind Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Leandro Trossard in Arsenal's frontline pecking order. He has been mooted for departure and it appears Chelsea are making the most of his availability.

However, the Blues are reportedly willing to pay £30 million for Balogun while the Gunners value him at £50 million. He has two years left on his contract at the Emirates and has only appeared 10 times for their senior team since his debut in 2020.

Chelsea's move for Balogun comes amid Christopher Nkunku's injury setback. The French attacker has suffered a knee injury and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Owen Hargreaves surprised Chelsea didn't move for Arsenal's David Raya

David Raya has joined Arsenal on loan.

Chelsea were forced to move for a new goalkeeper this summer following the departure of Edouard Mendy. The Senegalese shot-stopper headed to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

The Blues then lured Robert Sanchez to Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion for £25 million. However, they have lost another goalkeeper as Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have added David Raya to their goalkeeping ranks also on a season-long loan. They also have the option to buy the Spaniard for £27 million as he looks to rival Aaron Ramsdale for the No.1 jersey.

Owen Hargreaves reckons Chelsea should have moved for Raya, 27 before he joined their London rivals. He told Premier League Productions that his move to the Emirates makes sense as he competes with Ramsdale:

“David Raya is an amazing goalkeeper, his ability with his feet is a top four goalkeeper all day. That’s why he’s (there). Ramsdale had a little blip towards the end of last season, a tiny one. Everyone respects he’s done an amazing job, but why shouldn’t he have competition?"

However, Hargreaves then questioned why Pochettino's side hadn't looked to sign him. He alluded to their goalkeeping situation:

"I think he’s a top four goalkeeper, I’m just amazed Chelsea didn’t go for him, because I think they’re the ones who needed him badly."

Raya was in fine form for Brentford last season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 39 games across competitions. He is regarded as one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers in the Premier League but the Blues instead moved for his compatriot.