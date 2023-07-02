Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool are in direct contact with player and club to sign ex-Manchester City midfielder

Liverpool are looking to sign Southampton star Romeo Lavia as they eye further additions in midfield after acquiring Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League giants announced Mac Allister's arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million on June 8. They have now made Szoboszlai their second signing of the summer, activating the £60 million release clause in his contract with RB Leipzig.

Despite spending £95 million on two midfielders, Liverpool intend to bolster their options in the position further. It appears that signing a defensive-minded midfielder is next on the Merseyside-based club's agenda. According to the aforementioned source, they are in talks to sign Lavia, 19, from Southampton.

"Liverpool are in the race for Romeo Lavia, they are now having direct contacts on player and club side," Romano said (h/t DaveCKOP). "Despite the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool still want to sign a defensive midfielder, they’re working on Romeo Lavia."

The Reds, though, are not the only club interested in Lavia. Arsenal are also in the race for the Belgium international, as per the journalist. However, the Gunners could reportedly have to wait until finalizing the sales of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey before making a move for the teenager.

Lavia joined Southampton from Manchester City for £12 million last summer. He has impressed for the Saints so far, making 34 appearances across competitions in the 2022-23 season. However, the midfielder is tipped to leave St. Mary's ahead of the new season after the club dropped down to the Championship.

Southampton reportedly want a sum of around £50 million for the Belgian. It remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp's side can spend such an amount on another midfielder, having already splurged £95 million. They have also been linked with OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram.

Liverpool also want a central defender

It has been evident for a while that Liverpool will focus on revamping their midfield this summer. The position has long been identified as a major pain area for the Premier League giants. The need to strengthen the position only grew after James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo (loan) all left at the end of their contract.

The Reds will now hope to get a deal across the line. Signing Romeo Lavia would make sense for the club as the Belgian will not take a homegrown spot in their squad. Having signed two foreign midfielders this summer, they only have one more non-homegrown spot available as things stand.

It's worth noting that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign a center-back apart from three new midfielders this summer. The Merseyside-based club have thus been linked with Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio, 21, among others. It's imperative that they have a non-homegrown spot available if they want to sign another foreign player above the age of 21.

