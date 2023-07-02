Forgotten Chelsea defender finally set to leave after 8 years at the club: Reports

Abdul Rahman Baba, popularly known as Baba Rahman, is set to end his abysmal eight-year spell at Chelsea by joining Greek giants PAOK permanently, according to journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos.

Rahman joined the Blues for a deal worth £22 million in 2015 following an impressive stint with German club FC Augsburg. He made 15 starts for the Premier League giants in the 2015-16 season, providing two assists. However, the left-back has not featured for the club since.

Chelsea sent Rahman out on loan to Schalke ahead of the 2016-17 season after he failed to impress new manager Antonio Conte. He had another temporary spell at the German club in 2019, but could not secure a permanent transfer. The Ghanaian thus had more stints away from Stamford Bridge, joining Stade Reims, RCD Mallorca and PAOK on loan.

It's worth noting that Rahman's contract with the London giants was set to expire when he suffered a serious ligament injury in 2021. The club decided to hand him a new three-year deal and send him out on loan to Reading to allow him to recover. He continued with the Royals in the 2022-23 season but is now back at Cobham.

Rahman, though, is finally set to end his spell at Chelsea. According to the aforementioned source, PAOK are close to agreeing a deal with the Blues to sign the left-back. His employers are prepared to let him leave for free despite having one year remaining on his contract but could receive bonuses depending on his performance in Greece.

It's worth noting that Rahman spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at PAOK. He made 17 appearances across competitions for the Greek club during that stint, contributing towards two goals. The former Augsburg man is now set to return to the club on a permanent basis.

Baba Rahman one of several players leaving Chelsea

Baba Rahman is just one of several players leaving Chelsea this summer. The Premier League giants have been hard at work on moving deadwood on to balance their books after spending over £600 million across the last two transfer windows. They have already announced the sales of five players.

The Blues have sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal for a deal worth £65 million. Mateo Kovacic, meanwhile, have joined Manchester City for £30 million. Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy have moved to Saudi Arabia for a combined sum of around £36 million, while AC Milan have signed Ruben Loftus-Cheek for £20 million.

Mason Mount is next in line to leave Stamford Bridge. Manchester United have agreed to buy the Englishman for £55 million plus £5 in add-ons. Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are other players who could be on their way out this summer.

Poll : 0 votes