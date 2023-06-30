Liverpool confident about signing 22-year-old attacker as Premier League rivals pull out of race: Reports

Liverpool are growing in confidence about signing RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai, with Newcastle United dropping out of the race for the midfielder, according to The Athletic.

The Merseyside-based club have been silent since announcing Alexis Mac Allister's acquisition from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month. It, though, appears that they have been hard at work on making further additions behind the scenes.

David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed earlier this week that Liverpool are considering a move for Leipzig's Szoboszlai. The journalist made it clear at the time that the Reds are aware of the difficulties involved in getting a deal across the line.

However, the same source has now claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side are stepping up their interest in Szoboszlai, 22. The Premier League giants, who have held talks with the Hungary international's representatives, are increasingly confident about signing the player despite the deal initially looking difficult.

Liverpool were tipped to face stiff competition from Newcastle United, who, unlike the Reds, can offer Szoboszlai Champions League football. The Tyneside-based club, though, have left the race for the midfielder if the said report is to be believed.

Szoboszlai has a €70 million release clause in his contract with Leipzig, but it reportedly expires on Friday (June 30). It's unclear if the Anfield outfit intend to trigger the clause. The midfielder is, nevertheless, expected to cost Klopp's side a hefty sum.

It's worth noting that Liverpool have already been in talks with Leipzig, with Fabio Carvalho set to join the Bundesliga outfit on a season-long loan. They could look to take advantage of their relationship with the German club to facilitate a deal for Szoboszlai.

Liverpool target Dominik Szoboszlai's RB Leipzig career in numbers

Dominik Szoboszlai joined RB Leipzig from their sister club Red Bull Salzburg for €22 million in January 2021. He moved to Germany following an impressive spell in Austria, where he bagged 26 goals and 34 assists from 83 appearances across competitions. The midfielder helped Salzburg win seven trophies, including four league titles.

The Hungary captain then quickly established himself as an important player for Leipzig. He has played 91 games across competitions for the Bundesliga club, scoring 20 goals and providing 22 assists. The Liverpool target also helped the team win the German Cup in the past two seasons.

Szoboszlai primarily plays as a right-sided central midfielder, but can also operate in several other positions, including attacking midfield and the wings. At Anfield, he could potentially partner Alexis Mac Allister and Fabinho in midfield. His playmaking ability, coupled with his skill to score from a distance, could make him a valuable asset for the Premier League giants.

