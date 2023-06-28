Liverpool considering move for Bundesliga star previously linked with move to Newcastle - Reports

Liverpool are exploring a move for RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai, who has a €70 million release clause in his contract, according to The Athletic.

It's no secret that the Reds have set their sights on revamping their midfield ahead of the 2023-24 season. They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. Although the English giants have since been silent, it appears that they have been hard at work on more incoming behind the scenes.

Szoboszlai, 22, is the latest midfielder linked with a move to Liverpool. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Jurgen Klopp's side are considering a deal to sign the Leipzig star. They are said to have already met the player's representatives.

It's worth noting that Szoboszlai, whose contract runs until 2026, has a €70 million release clause. However, clubs interested in signing the Hungary international would have to trigger the clause by June 30, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool are aware that any deal for Szoboszlai is difficult as things stand if the aforementioned report is to be believed. The midfielder, nevertheless, fits the profile the Merseyside-based club are interested in as evidenced by their pursuit of Mason Mount earlier this summer.

The Leipzig star is among a host of midfielders Jurgen Klopp's side are considering signing this summer. The Anfield outfit have also been credited with an interest in OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram, Southampton's Romeo Lavia and Borussia Monchengladbach's Kouadio Kone.

Szoboszlai joined Leipzig from the Bundesliga outfit's sister club Red Bull Salzburg for €22 million in January 2021. He has since made 91 appearances across competitions for the German top-flight side, bagging 20 goals and 22 assists. The attacking midfielder has also helped the club win the German Cup twice.

It's worth noting that Liverpool are not the only club interested in Szoboszlai this summer. Newcastle United are also said to be keen to acquire the Hungarian. The Newcastle World recently reported that the Magpies have held talks over signing him.

Liverpool attacker Fabio Carvalho set to join RB Leipzig on loan

Liverpool attacker Fabio Carvalho, meanwhile, is expected to join RB Leipzig on loan. The Reds have reportedly agreed the Portugal U21 international to move to the Bundesliga club to help him earn regular playing time. According to journalist David Lynch, the youngster will undergo a medical with the German outfit shortly.

Leipzig were keen to sign Carvalho from the Merseyside-based club permanently. They initially had an offer of around €12 million bid rejected by the Anfield outfit. Jurgen Klopp reportedly decided against selling the 20-year-old as he regards him as a future starter.

According to The Athletic, any deal for Dominik Szoboszlai will not affect Carvalho's impending move to Leipzig in any way. It, though, remains to be seen if the attacker's temporary transfer will help the Reds' talks to sign the Hungarian.

