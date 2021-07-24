San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes take on Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to step up in this game.

San Jose Earthquakes are in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have struggled this season. The Earthquakes held Sporting Kansas City to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will want a victory this weekend.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, find themselves in ninth place in the league table and have plenty of work to do this season. The Texas outfit also played out a draw against Vancouver Whitecaps and will need to step up in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Houston Dynamo have a good record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 14 matches out of a total of 26 games played between the two teams. San Jose Earthquakes have managed only nine victories against Houston Dynamo and have a point to prove this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Houston Dynamo. San Jose Earthquakes were poor on the day and need to step up in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in the MLS: D-D-D-L-L

Houston Dynamo form guide in the MLS: D-L-D-D-D

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo Team News

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Jackson Yueill is representing the USA in the Gold Cup and will not be able to feature in this game. Tommy Thompson is carrying an injury and has been sidelined against Houston Dynamo.

Injured: Tommy Thompson

Suspended: Judson

Unavailable: Jackson Yueill

Houston Dynamo have a depleted squad

Houston Dynamo

Maynor Figueroa, Tyler Pasher, and Boniek Garcia are playing in the Gold Cup and have been excluded from the squad. Ariel Lassiter and Darwin Ceren are also with their national teams at the moment and will be unavailable this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Ariel Lassiter, Darwin Ceren, Maynor Figueroa, Tyler Pasher, Boniek Garcia

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Shea Salinas, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Marcos Lopez; Florian Jungwirth, Eric Remedi; Cade Cowell, Javier Lopez, Cristian Espinoza; Chris Wondolowski

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Memo Rodriguez, Fafa Picault, Maximiliano Urruti

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have endured a dismal season so far and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. The Earthquakes have failed to win a single one of their last 10 games and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have also had their problems this season and have a point to prove this season. Both teams are on an even footing and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 Houston Dynamo

