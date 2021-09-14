San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Real Salt Lake are in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have blown hot and cold this year. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Los Angeles FC last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are currently in 10th place in the league table and have struggled this season. The Earthquakes held FC Dallas to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

San Jose Earthquakes have a good record against Real Salt Lake and have won 14 out of 36 matches played between the two teams. Real Salt Lake have managed 11 victories against the Earthquakes and will need to step up on Wednesday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for San Jose Earthquakes. Real Salt Lake were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this week.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-W-D-D

Real Salt Lake form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-L-L-W

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Team News

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Cristian Espinoza is carrying a knock at the moment and might not play a part against Real Salt Lake this week. Tommy Thompson has recovered from his injury and is available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cristian Espinoza

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake need to win this game

Real Salt Lake

Aaron Herrera served his suspension last week and will be available for selection. Andrew Brody, Jeizon Ramirez and Bobby Wood are still injured and will also be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Bobby Wood, Zac MacMath, Andrew Brody, Jeizon Ramirez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (3-4-3): James Marcinkowski; Luciano Abecasis, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason; Shea Salinas, Tommy Thompson, Eric Remedi, Judson; Jackson Yueill, Cade Cowell, Jeremy Ebobisse

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Toni Datkovic; Nick Besler, Everton Luiz; Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Anderson Julio; Rubio Rubin

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have managed to improve after a poor start to their MLS campaign and are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 games. The Earthquakes have won only three of these matches, however, and have a point to prove this week.

Real Salt Lake have impressive players in their ranks but will need to be at their best to win this match. Both teams are evenly matched and are likely to share the spoils on Wednesday.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 Real Salt Lake

