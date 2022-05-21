San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Sporting Kansas City will be looking to pick up their first away win of the season when they visit the PayPal Park Stadium to face San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.

The Earthquakes, meanwhile, head into the game on a run of four consecutive home wins across all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

San Jose Earthquakes maintained their fine run of results as they came from behind to claim a hard-fought 3-2 win over Portland Timbers.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last four outings, picking up three wins and one draw since a 3-0 loss at New York City FC on May 1.

This upturn in form has seen San Jose Earthquakes rise from the bottom of the Western Conference table as they now sit in 12th place with 13 points from 12 games.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are currently 13th in the conference standings, one point off Sunday’s hosts and one above last-placed Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Wizards head into Sunday’s game fresh off the back of a 2-1 victory over Colorado Rapids which saw them end their seven-game winless run.

While Sporting Kansas City will look to pick up successive wins for the first time since last October, they are yet to pick up an away win this year, losing seven and claiming two draws in nine games.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 47 meetings between the sides, Sporting Kansas City boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 different occasions.

Sporting Kansas City head into the weekend unbeaten in four consecutive games against the hosts, picking up three wins and one draw in that time.

The Earthquakes have won each of their most recent four home matches and are unbeaten in their last seven since February’s 2-1 loss to New York Red Bulls.

The Wizards have failed to taste victory in each of their last 11 away outings, stretching back to a 2-1 win at Seattle Sounders last October.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

While Sporting Kansas City struggled for results on the road, the Earthquakes have hit their stride on home turf, winning each of their last four games. We predict San Jose Earthquakes will come away with a slender win on Sunday and end their winless run against the visitors.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Jose Earthquakes

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in each of their previous eight encounters)

Tip 3: First to score - San Jose Earthquakes (The Earthquakes have opened the scoring in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

