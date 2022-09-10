Seattle Sounders vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2022

The Seattle Sounders will entertain Austin at Lumen Field in an exciting MLS Western Conference clash on Saturday.

The hosts returned to winning ways against Houston Dynamo in their last outing. Second-half goals from Nouhou Tolo and Fredy Montero helped them to a come-from-behind 2-1 win. It was their first win in a month, and their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread.

Meanwhile, nerves seem to have got the best of Austin in their last two games. They suffered a 3-0 loss against Nashville in their previous outing, but a win here will be enough for them to join Los Angeles FC as the second team in the Western Conference to reach the playoffs.

Seattle Sounders vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times in the MLS.

Austin have been winless against their northern rivals. Seattle have one win, while two games have ended in draws, including a 1-1 stalemate when they met in league action in March.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Seattle's last six league games, and the same holds true for Austin's last six games. The three meetings between the two teams have seen just three goals, though.

Only Charlotte FC (2) have played fewer draws than Seattle this season (3).

Seattle have three wins in their last four home games in the MLS, scoring six goals. Austin have lost their last two away games, scoring just once.

Only Philadelphia Union (63) have scored more goals in the MLS this season than Austin (60).

Seattle Sounders vs Austin Prediction

The Sounders are undefeated against Los Verdes and have conceded just once in three games against the visitors. Austin have struggled in their recent outings but are expected to score here.

The stakes are higher for Seattle here, but this game is likely to end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-2 Austin

Seattle Sounders vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sebastian Driussi to score any time - Yes

