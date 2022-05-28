Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

The 2022 Major League Soccer campaign will extend into new week and will see the Seattle Sounders host Charlotte FC at Lumen Field on Sunday.

The Seattle Sounders have struggled with results domestically of late. They picked up back-to-back wins against Minnesota United and the Houston Dynamo earlier this month to end a three-game losing streak in the league before falling to a 1-0 defeat to the Colorado Rapids in their last game.

The Sounders have picked up just 13 points from 11 league games this season and sit 12th in the Western Conference. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play next week.

Charlotte FC have had mixed results so far in their debut Major League Soccer campaign. They picked up an impressive 2-1 comeback win over the Vancouver Whitecaps in their last league outing, with Andre Shinyashiki and Daniel Rios both getting on the scoresheet.

The visitors sit seventh in the Eastern Conference with 16 points from 13 games. They were knocked out in the last 16 of the US Open Cup last time out and will be looking to bounce back from that on Sunday.

Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head

Charlotte FC have only just begun their MLS story this season and will lock horns with the Sounders for the first time next week.

Seattle Sounders Form Guide: L-W-W-L-L

Charlotte FC Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte FC Team News

Seattle Sounders

Joao Paulo remains out with injury and will not play here, while Albert Rusnak, Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris are all expected to miss out due to international assignments.

Injured: Joao Paulo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Albert Rusnak, Cristian Roldan, Jordan Morris

Charlotte FC

Christian Fuchs picked up an injury last weekend and is a doubt for this one. Meawhile, Vinicius Mello, Chris Hegardt, Adam Armour, Yordy Reyna and Pablo Sisniega will all miss out with injuries.

Injured: Vinicius Mello, Chris Hegardt, Adam Armour, Yordy Reyna, Pablo Sisniega

Doubtful: Christian Fuchs

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte FC Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-4-3): Stefan Frei; Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Andrade; Nouhou Tolo, Obed Vargas, Josh Atencio, Kelyn Rowe; Will Bruin, Raul Ruidiaz, Fredy Montero

Charlotte FC Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Kristijan Kahlina; Joseph Mora, Guzman Corujo, Christian Makoun, Jaylen Lindsey; Brandt Bronico; Kamil Jozwiak, Jordy Alcivar, Benjamin Bender, Andre Shinyashiki; Karol Swiderski

Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte FC Prediction

The Seattle Sounders' latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will now be looking to shake that off next week. They host a Charlotte FC side who are winless on the road in the MLS this season and should be able to return to winning ways here.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-0 Charlotte FC

