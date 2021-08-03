Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Seattle Sounders take on FC Dallas on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have a point to prove in this match.

FC Dallas are in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Texas outfit edged Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are currently at the top of the league table and have been impressive this year. The Sounders suffered a setback against San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and will want to bounce back this week.

The Bearded João Paulo 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/XZbW7GQEyf — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) August 3, 2021

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have a good record against FC Dallas and have won 16 out of 34 matches played between the two teams. FC Dallas have managed nine victories against Seattle Sounders and will need to be at their best on Wednesday.

The previous game between the two MLS sides took place last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Seattle Sounders. FC Dallas gave their opponents a run for their money on the day but will have to be more clinical this week.

Seattle Sounders form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-L-W

FC Dallas form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-L-L-L

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Team News

Seattle Sounders have a depleted squad

Seattle Sounders

Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Stefan Frei, and Jordy Delem are recuperating from injuries and has been ruled out of this match. Will Bruin is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Stefan Frei, Jordy Delem, Nouhou Tolo, Brad Smith

Doubtful: Will Bruin

Suspended: None

FC Dallas need to win this game

FC Dallas

FC Dallas will have to do without the services of Kyle Zobeck and Jose Martinez against Seattle Sounders. The away side will have to name its strongest team in this fixture.

Injured: Kyle Zobeck, Jose Martinez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Cleveland; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill; Alex Roldan, Joshua Atencio, Joao Paulo, Jimmy Medranda, Kelyn Rowe; Fredy Montero, Raul Ruidiaz

The vision of Lamar Hunt is still being built every single day, with our Academy, our Club and the growth of @MLS.



Today and every day, we honor his legacy. Happy Birthday, Uncle Lamar: https://t.co/AUdEkSnEeW pic.twitter.com/Y4nTIBcBfF — FC Dallas :) (@FCDallas) August 2, 2021

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jimmy Maurer; Ryan Hollingshead, Nkosi Burgess, Bressan, Justin Che; Edwyn Cerrillo, Andres Ricaurte, Facundo Quignon; Ricardo Pepi, Paxton Pomykal, Jesus Ferreira

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Prediction

Seattle Sounders have endured a slump in recent weeks and will have to bounce back to remain at the top of the league table. The likes of Fredy Monteiro and Raul Ruidiaz have shouldered the goalscoring burden for the Sounders this year and will need to step up in this match.

Despite their recent progress, FC Dallas have a massive task on their hands and will have to play out of their skins this week. Seattle Sounders are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-1 FC Dallas

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi