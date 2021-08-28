Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Sunday offers Portland Timbers an opportunity to exact revenge upon their rivals Seattle Sounders who had beaten them 6-2 just a fortnight ago. Seattle Sounders sit atop the MLS Western Conference standings after picking up three wins on the trot in the lead up to their Sunday game against the Timbers.

Brian Schmetzer's men beat reigning MLS champions Columbus Crew 2-1. It was a sensational comeback victory after being 1-0 down till the 87th minute of the game. After Xavier Arreaga cancelled out Bradley Wright-Phillips' strike for the Crew, Will Bruin won it for Seattle Sounders in the 89th minute.

The return of several senior players from injury has acted as a huge boost for the Sounders. However, credit should be given to Schmetzer for managing the 2021 MLS season exceptionally well so far, with a limited number of personnel at his disposal.

Portland Timbers have huffed and puffed thus far and could move into the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a win against the Sounders. In their latest outing, Giovanni Savarese's men were bullied by Austin FC in the first 30 mins. Austin FC scored three goals within the half-hour mark to put the game to bed.

Dairon Asprilla's strike in the 55th minute didn't prove to be of much consequence. Portland Timbers need to sort out their defensive problems after letting in 10 goals in their last three games. Timbers have also been greatly affected by injuries and a few departures as well.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, Portland Timbers have been victorious four times. Seattle Sounders have won five matches while one has ended as a draw.

The last time the two sides clashed was on the 16th earlier this month and Seattle Sounders beat Portland Timbers 6-2.

Seattle Sounders form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Portland Timbers form guide: D-W-L-D-L

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Team News

Seattle Sounders

Nicolas Lodeiro and Nouhou Tolo have returned from injuries but might not just yet be ready to start. Jordan Morris is set to return soon but is sidelined for now. Jordy Delem and Stefan Frei are out with injuries.

Injuries: Jordy Delem, Stefan Frei, Jordan Morris

Doubtful: Nouhou Tolo

Suspensions: None

Portland Timbers

Ismaila Jome, Andy Polo and Jeff Attinella have been ruled out for the remainder of the 2021 season. All three players have undergone surgeries and won't feature in this campaign anymore.

Marvin Loria is a doubt for the game with a problem in his right leg. Eryk Williamson and Jose Van Rankin are both doubts as well.

Injuries: Ismaila Jome, Andy Polo, Jeff Attinella

Doubtful: Marvin Loria, Eryk Williamson, Jose Van Rankin

Suspensions: None

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Predicted Lineups

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Cleveland; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill; Alex Roldan, Brad Smith, Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Joao Paulo; Fredy Montero, Raul Ruidiaz

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Bill Tuiloma; Renzo Zambrano, Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara; Dairon Asprilla, Felipe Mora, Yimmy Chara

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Seattle Sounders are in great form at the moment and the same cannot be said of Portland Timbers. The result might not be as severe and humiliating as the last meeting between the two sides a fortnight ago, but Sounders should get all three points here.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-1 Portland Timbers

