Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Seattle Sounders have a great opportunity to pull away at the top of the MLS Western Conference standings when they host Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

Sporting Kansas City passed up the chance to make this game against the Sounders a battle for the number one spot in the Western Conference table. But they will count themselves lucky to have eked out a point in the dying embers of their most recent game against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Daniel Salloi scored in the 94th minute to restore parity in the game and help his side keep the Seattle Sounders within an arm's length. Sporting Kansas City have an in-form squad. Several players have stepped up and contributed to what has been quite a steady campaign for them so far.

They have won three of their four fixtures against the top seven teams in the west so far. But they will have their work cut out against the Seattle Sounders, who seem to have an answer to every problem posed to them.

Brian Schmetzer's side have navigated an injury crisis with aplomb. They suffered their first defeat of the season against Minnesota United last weekend. But they bounced back immediately and beat Austin FC 1-0 in midweek thanks to a worldie from Raul Ruidiaz.

They started the game against Austin FC with five teenagers and despite having just 25% of possession, they still squeezed out all three points.

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City have clashed 23 times in the past. Seattle Sounders have won 11 matchups while Sporting KC have won eight. Four games have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides locked horns was in August 2019 when Sporting Kansas City won the game 3-2.

Seattle Sounders form guide: D-D-W-L-W

Sporting Kansas City form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders continue to be without several of their regular starters. Jordan Morris, Jordy Delem, Stefan Frei, Nicolas Lodeiro, Will Bruin, Shane O'Neil and Nouhou Tolo are all sidelined with injuries.

Cristian Roldan is away on international duty with the US national team while Alex Roldan is away with El Salvador.

Injuries: Jordan Morris, Jordy Delem, Stefan Frei, Nicolas Lodeiro, Will Bruin, Shane O'Neil, Nouhou Tolo

International duty: Cristian Roldan, Alex Roldan

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sporting Kansas City

Felipe Hernandez is away due to personal reasons and there is no word on when he will return. Roberto Puncec is out injured. Alan Pulido and Gianluca Busio are away on international duty.

Injuries: Roberto Puncec

International duty: Alan Pulido, Gianluco Busio

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Felipe Hernandez

Suspensions: None

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted Lineups

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Cleveland; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez, Abdoulaye Cissoko; Brad Smith, Joshua Atencio, Joao Paulo, Jimmy Medranda, Kelyn Rowe; Fredy Monteiro, Raul Ruidiaz

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Ilie Sanchez, Jaylin Lindsey; Gadi Kinda, Remi Walter, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

This should be a highly competitive encounter as both teams have done well so far this season. It's difficult to pick a winner and the two sides are likely to share the spoils.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-1 Sporting Kansas City

