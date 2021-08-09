Seattle Sounders vs Tigres UANL prediction, preview, team news and more | Leagues Cup 2021 

Seattle Sounders will host Tigres UANL at Lumen Field in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas in an MLS fixture on Friday. Fredy Montero and Franco Jara scored second-half goals to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

UANL Tigres also played out a 1-1 draw with Santos Laguna in a Liga MX fixture on Sunday. Fernando Gorriaran and Carlos Salcedo scored in each half to share the points at fulltime.

The Leagues Cup is a joint initiative between the US and Mexico football federations and began in 2019, with this being the second edition. Eight teams are disputing the 2021 edition, with four clubs coming from each nation.

Seattle Sounders vs Tigres UANL Head-to-Head

Both sides met in the quarterfinals of the 2013 CONCACAF Champions League and each won the home leg of the tie, with Sounders progressing 3-2 on aggregate.

The hosts are currently on a poor run of form that has seen them win just one of their last five games. Tigres are slightly better off, with two victories recorded in the same sequence.

Seattle Sounders vs Tigres UANL Team News

Seattle Sounders

The home side have four players ruled out of the fixture due to injury. Jordy Delem (knee), Stefan Frei (knee), Jordan Morris (knee) and Nouhou Tolo (groin) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Jordy Delem, Stefan Frei, Jordan Morris, Nouhou Tolo

Suspension: None

Tigres UANL

Francisco Meza and Andre-Pierre Gignac have both been ruled out through cruciate ligament and ankle injuries respectively. Florian Thauvin was shown a straight red card in the draw with Laguna.

Injuries: Francisco Meza, Andre-Pierre Gignac

Suspension: None

Seattle Sounders vs Tigres UANL Predited XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (5-4-1): Stefan Cleveland (GK); Jimmy Medranda, Shane O'Neill, Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez, Alexander Roldan; Fredy Montero, Joao Paulo, Kelyn Rowe, Cristian Roldan; Raul Ruidiaz

Tigres UANL Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Nahuel Guzman (GK); Francisco Vanegas, Carlos Salcedo, Diego Reyes, Luis Rodriguez; Juan Cham, Rafael Carioca; Javier Aquino, David Ayala; Carlos Gonzalez, Nicolas Lopez

Seattle Sounders vs Tigres UANL Prediction

Neither side is coming into this game in the best of form but the fact that this is a continental fixture could spur the players to bring their A-game.

Tigres have what it takes to get the job done here, but we are predicting a home victory for Seattle Sounders with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Tigres UANL

