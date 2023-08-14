Sparta Prague vs Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15, 2023

Sparta Prague and Copenhagen go head-to-head at the Epet Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday (August 15). The first leg last week had ended in a goalless draw in Denmark.

The hosts maintained their 100% record in the new Czech top flight campaign, as they thrashed FK Jablonec 5-1 at the weekend. Brian Priske’s men have won their four 1. Liga games, scoring 13 goals and conceding three to sit level on 12 points with Slavia Prague atop the summit.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen maintained their solid start to the 2023-24 Danish Superliga campaign, coming from behind to claim a 2-1 win over Odense on Saturday. Like Sparta, Jacob Neestrup’s have won their opening four domestic games, scoring 11 goals and conceding four.

Copenhagen now return to the Champions League qualifiers, where they steamrolled Breidablik Kopavogur 8-3 on aggregate to cruise through the second round.

Sparta Prague vs Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Copenhagen boasts a superior record in the fixture, winning twice in three meetings.

Sparta have won all but one of their opening five games across competitions this season, with last week’s goalless draw against Copenhagen behind the exception.

Copenhagen are unbeaten in seven games across competitions this season, winning six.

Sparta have picked up four wins in their last five competitive home games, with a 1-0 loss against Viktoria Plzen on May 27 being the exception.

Copenhagen have won their last five competitive away games, scoring 12 goals and conceding five since a 3-2 loss at Nordsjaelland in May.

Sparta Prague vs Copenhagen Prediction

Following last week’s result, another cagey affair between the two evenly matched sides is expected. However, Sparta have home advantage, so expect them to come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Sparta 1-0 Copenhagen

Sparta Prague vs Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sparta

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Copenhagen’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of Sparta's last six games.)