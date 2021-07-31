Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of important fixtures this weekend as Sporting Kansas City take on FC Dallas on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes so far this season and will want to win this game.

FC Dallas are in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Texas outfit eased past Los Angeles Galaxy last week and will want a similar result from this match.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, have been impressive this season and are currently in second place in the league table. The home side stunned Seattle Sounders by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident going into this game.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

FC Dallas have a slight edge over Sporting Kansas City and have won 13 games out of a total of 32 matches played between the two teams. Sporting Kansas City have managed 12 victories against FC Dallas and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for FC Dallas. Sporting Kansas City have improved in recent months and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-W-W

FC Dallas form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-L-L-D

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Team News

Sporting Kansas City have a strong squad

Sporting Kansas City

Remi Walter and Jaylin Lindsey have recovered from their injuries and might be included in the squad. Alan Pulido and Gianluca Busio are representing their national teams and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Alan Pulido, Gianluca Busio, Felipe Hernandez

FC Dallas will need to be at their best. Image Source: FC Dallas

FC Dallas

Andres Ricaurte picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last week and is suspended for this match. The home side will have to do without the services of Matt Hedges, Kyle Zobeck, and Jose Martinez against Sporting Kansas City.

Injured: Matt Hedges, Kyle Zobeck, Jose Martinez

Suspended: Andres Ricaurte

Unavailable: None

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi; Remi Walter, Gadi Kinda, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jimmy Maurer; Ryan Hollingshead, Nkosi Burgess, Bressan, Justin Che; Edwyn Cerrillo, Brandon Servania, Facundo Quignon; Ricardo Pepi, Paxton Pomykal, Jesus Ferreira

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have been impressive in their MLS campaign so far and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. With Alan Pulido unavailable, the likes of Khiry Shelton and Graham Zusi will have to bear the goalscoring burden this week.

FC Dallas have endured a difficult MLS campaign so far and will need to turn their season around this month. Sporting Kansas City are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 3-1 FC Dallas

