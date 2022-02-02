Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendlies 2022

Sporting Kansas City and Portland Timbers continue their pre-season preparations for the MLS 2022 campaign as they are set to meet in a friendly game on Thursday.
Sporting Kansas kicked off their pre-season with a goalless draw against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, while the Portland Timbers also played out a scoreless draw against the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday.
Portland finished as the runner-up in the MLS Cup last season while Kansas were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Both sides will be hoping to be ready to go when the regular season gets underway later this month.
Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head
There have been 22 competitive meetings between the two sides across all competitions since 2011. The fixture has been closely contested between the two sides, with Portland enjoying a slight 8-7 lead in wins while seven games have ended in draws.
They last squared off in the MLS 2021 regular season at the Children's Mercy Park in August, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.
Sporting Kansas City form guide (MLS Preseason): D
Portland Timbers form guide (MLS Preseason): D
Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Team News
Sporting Kansas City
The Wizards will be without the services of Bryan Acosta and Mark-Anthony Kaye, who are on international duty with their respective national teams in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying action.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Bryan Acosta, Mark-Anthony Kaye
Portland Timbers
Pablo Bonilla, Cristhian Paredes, Yimmi Chara, and Bill Tuiloma are the only absentees in the preseason training camp for the Timbers on account of their commitments to their respective national teams.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable (International duty): Pablo Bonilla, Cristhian Paredes, Yimmi Chara, Bill Tuiloma
Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI
Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Graham Zusi, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Andreu Fontas, Spencer Glass; Uri Rosell, Remi Walter, Cam Duke; Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi
Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aljaz Ivacic; Dairon Asprilla, Abraham Bahachille, Mitch Ferguson, Marvin Loría; Dawson McCartney, Zac McGraw, Santiago Moreno, Jaroslaw Niezgoda; Donny Toia, Milo Wray
Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Prediction
In pre-season games, it is always a tricky task to predict the outcome of the game as coaches are more open to trying things out and even getting academy players involved in the game.
As both sides lacked firepower in their opening game, we expect this encounter to end in a goalless draw.
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 0-0 Portland Timbers