Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sporting Kansas City take on Portland Timbers at Children's Mercy Park on Thursday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-0 victory over FC Dallas, while the visitors suffered a humbling 6-2 defeat at the hands of Seattle Sounders.

Sporting Kansas City bounced back from their hefty 6-1 defeat against Club Leon in the Leagues Cup as they returned to the MLS to claim a 2-0 victory over FC Dallas last time out.

In an end-to-end affair at Toyota Stadium, Alan Pulido and Daniel Salloi scored in either half to hand Sporting Kansas City the win.

The Wizards are unbeaten in eight of their last nine league outings, picking up six wins and two draws.

This fine form has seen Peter Joseph Vermes’ men surge to the top of the Western Conference table. They currently lead the pack with 37 points from 19 games, one point ahead of the second-placed Seattle Sounders.

Meanwhile, Portland Timbers were denied a second straight victory last time out as they fell to a disappointing 6-2 defeat against Seattle Sounders.

This followed a 3-2 victory over Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium two Sundays ago.

Giovanni Savarese’s side have managed just one win from their last five outings, picking up one draw and losing on three occasions.

With 23 points from 18 games, the Timbers are currently seventh on the log, level on points with Los Angeles FC just outside the playoff zone.

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the 21 previous meetings between the two sides. Sporting Kansas City and Portland Timbers have both picked up seven wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

Sporting Kansas City Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Portland Timbers Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Team News

Sporting Kansas City

Jaylin Lindsey, Khiry Shelton and Isimat-Mirin Nicolas have all been ruled out through injuries. Felipe Hernandez has also been given time off due to personal reasons.

Injured: Jaylin Lindsey, Khiry Shelton, Isimat-Mirin Nicolas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Felipe Hernandez

Portland Timbers

The Timbers will take to the pitch without Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo and Ismailia Jome, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Ismailia Jome

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Timothy Melia; Graham Zusi, Andreu Fontas, Luis Martins, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin; Gadi Kinda, Roger Espinoza, Remi Walter; Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aljaz Ivacic; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Rankin; Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara; Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco; Felipe Mora

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Prediction

While Sporting Kansas City head into the game as the more in-form side, they have struggled to perform against Portland Timbers. They are currently on a five-game winless streak against the Timbers, dating back to 2018.

However, we predict this trend will come to an end as the visitors have performed poorly on the road this season. Portland Timbers have the second worst away record in the Western Conference, having picked up just four points from eight away games.

Sporting Kansas City look set to secure a narrow win over the visiting Portland Timbers.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Portland Timbers

