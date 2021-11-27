Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS Cup Playoffs 2021

Sporting Kansas City invite Real Salt Lake to Children's Mercy Park in the MLS Cup Western Conference semi-final on Sunday.

The hosts secured a place in the semi-finals with a convincing 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps last Sunday. Real Salt Lake played out a goalless draw against the Seattle Sounders in regular time and recorded a 6-5 win in the subsequent penalty shootout.

The winner of the game will face the Portland Timbers in the Conference finals next week, who overcame Colorado Rapids on Saturday with a 1-0 away win.

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

There have been 39 meetings between the two rivals across all competitions. They have been evenly matched in the fixture, with 15 wins for both sides and nine games ending in stalemates.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides this year and Real Salt Lake have come out victorious on both occasions, recording a 3-1 win at home and an away 1-0 win earlier this month.

Sporting Kansas City form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Real Salt Lake form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Sporting Kansas City

Jaylin Lindsey is the only player missing from the squad for the semi-final clash on account of injury. He is recovering from a hamstring injury and might be back next month if they qualify for the next stage of the competition.

Felipe Hernández is out with a suspension for the campaign following his involvement in gambling.

Injuries: Jay Lindsey

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Felipe Hernandez

Real Salt Lake

There is just one injury concern for the visiting side as Zack Farnsworth remains sidelined with a leg injury and has not featured this season.

Captain Albert Rusnak tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out of the playoff game against Seattle Sounders on Wednesday. He remains unavailable for this game.

Injuries: Zack Farnsworth

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Albert Rusnak

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Graham Zusi; Remi Walter, Ilie Sanchez, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Nick Besler, Everton Luiz, Pablo Ruíz, Anderson Julio; Damir Kreilach, Rubio Rubin

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake have been victorious in both of their meetings this year but Sporting Kansas were dominant against the Vancouver Whitecaps in their home game. When Kansas host Real Salt Lake on Sunday, they will be favorites for a place in the Conference finals.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Real Salt Lake

