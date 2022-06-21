Sporting Kansas City vs Union Omaha Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd June 2022

Sporting Kansas City will entertain Union Omaha at the Children's Mercy Park in the US Open Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The hosts have faced MLS opponents in the cup competition, beating FC Dallas 4-2 in the Round of 32 before overcoming Houston Dynamo 2-1 in the next round last month.

Omaha, meanwhile, have done well in the competition. They have beaten two MLS teams in the competition and will fancy their chances of beating Sporting. They fought back after falling a goal behind against Minnesota United in the previous round before securing a 2-1 win.

Sporting Kansas City vs Union Omaha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two Midwestern rivals.

Sporting have lost their last two home games, while Omaha have won three away matches on the trot.

Sporting have endured a poor run in the MLS, suffering nine losses in 17 games to occupy 12th place in the Western Conference standings.

Omaha have enjoyed a comparatively better run in the USL League One, the third tier of football (soccer) in the USA. They have lost twice and won thrice to find themselves in ninth place in the standings.

Clean sheets have been few and far between for either team, with Sporting last keeping one a month ago, while Omaha have kept just two clean sheets in away games this season.

Sporting have scored in all but two of their home games this season. Meanwhile, Omaha have found the back of the net in all but one of their away games. So the odds of both teams scoring at least one goal in this contest look good.

Sporting Kansas City vs Union Omaha Prediction

There is a clear chasm in quality between the two teams. Sporting have conceded 29 goals in the MLS thus far, so keeping a tight ship at the back could be a challenge.

Union, meanwhile, have put in solid displays in the competition thus far but might come up short against their southern rivals. A narrow win for the home team looks the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Union Omaha.

Sporting Kansas City vs Union Omaha Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting KC.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Sporting KC to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes.

