Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS Cup Playoffs 2021

As the MLS Cup playoffs get underway over the weekend, Sporting Kansas City lock horns with the Vancouver Whitecaps at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

The hosts secured a place in the playoffs thanks to a solid season, finishing third in the Western Conference

Meanwhile, the Whitecaps finished sixth in the standings as they saw a late surge in their campaign and were unbeaten in the final six games of the regular season.

Sporting KC ended their regular season with a 1-0 loss at the hands of Real Salt Lake earlier this month while Vancouver held the Seattle Sounders to a 1-1 draw in their final game of the campaign.

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

There have been 22 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand here and have 16 wins to their name. Vancouver have six wins to their name while four games have ended in draws.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides as they have squared off twice in the regular season with a home win for each side. Sporting KC inflicted a 3-0 defeat in May while Vancouver returned the favor with a 2-1 loss in October.

Sporting Kansas City form guide (MLS): L-L-L-W-W

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide (MLS): D-D-W-D-W

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Sporting Kansas City

The Wizards have a few injuries for the first round of the playoffs. Jaylin Lindsey will miss the game with a thigh injury while Gadi Kinda remains listed as questionable by the club.

Alan Pulido has looked sharp in training but his presence might be limited to an appearance from the bench.

Felipe Hernández remains suspended for violating MLS gambling integrity rules and standards of conduct.

Injuries: Jay Lindsey, Gadi Kinda

Doubtful: Alan Pulido

Suspensions: Felipe Hernandez

Vancouver Whitecaps

Tosaint Ricketts and Caio Alexandre remain the only injury concerns for the visiting side, so they head into the playoffs with the same squad that they used for the majority of the campaign.

Injured: Tosaint Ricketts, Caio Alexandre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Graham Zusi; Remi Walter, Ilie Sanchez, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Maxime Crepeau; Bruno Gaspar, Erik Godoy, Florian Jungwirth; Jake Nerwinski, Leonard Owusu, Janio Bikel, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome; Brian White, Lucas Cavallini

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Sporting KC's form is a cause for concern as they have lost three games in a row. The Canadian side have put in solid displays in their recent games but most have ended in draws.

The game is not expected to be a high-scoring affair and Sporting's home advantage makes them the favorites here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Edited by Peter P