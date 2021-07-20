Sweden Women vs USA Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics kick off with a women's football tournament this week as Sweden Women take on the USA Women's national team on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive in recent months and have a point to prove in this game.

USA Women are one of the strongest teams in women's football at the moment and are one of the favourites at the Olympics. The Stars and Stripes can be lethal on their day and will look to seize the initiative in this match.

Sweden Women, on the other hand, will have to work hard in their group at the Olympics and need to take something away from this game. The Scandinavians have been in impressive form and will look to pull off an upset in this fixture.

Sweden Women vs USA Women Head-to-Head

USWNT have an impressive record against Sweden Women and have won five games out of a total of 14 matches played between the two teams. Sweden Women have managed only three victories against USWNT and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April earlier this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

USWNT form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Sweden Women form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Sweden Women vs USA Women Team News

Sweden Women need to win this game

Sweden Women

Sweden have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to name a strong team in this match. The Swedes are likely to employ a back three against the USA this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA Women have a strong squad

USA Women

Julie Ertz is carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in this game. USA Women have a host of attacking options in the Olympics and will name their strongest team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Julie Ertz

Suspended: None

Sweden Women vs USA Women Predicted XI

Sweden Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hedvig Lindahl; Magdalena Eriksson, Nathalie Bjorn, Amanda Ilestedt; Jonna Andersson, Caroline Seger, Hanna Bennison, Hanna Glas; Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfo, Sofia Jakobsson

USA Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alyssa Naeher; Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper, Kelley O'Hara; Lindsey Horan, Kristie Mewis, Samantha Mewis; Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan

Sweden Women vs USA Women Prediction

USA Women have one of the most impressive squads in women's football at the moment and have brilliant players at their disposal. The likes of Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan can be lethal on their day and will want to find the back of the net this week.

Sweden Women are unbeaten in their last 13 games and will need to put up a robust and united front to maintain their impressive streak. USA Women are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Sweden Women 1-2 USA Women

