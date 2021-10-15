Toronto FC vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Atlanta United take on Toronto FC in an important clash on Saturday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations this season and will want to win this game.

Toronto FC are in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled this season. The Canadian outfit eased past Chicago Fire earlier this month and will want a similar result this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and have been inconsistent this year. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against CF Montreal last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

Toronto FC have a good record against Atlanta United and have won four out of nine matches played between the two teams. Atlanta United have managed two victories against Toronto FC and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two MLS outfits took place in August this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Atlanta United. Toronto FC were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Toronto FC form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-D-W-L

Atlanta United form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-L-W-W

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Team News

Toronto FC have a depleted squad

Toronto FC

Ayo Akinola, Eriq Zavaleta, Jozy Altidore, and Tsubasa Endoh are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Alejandro Pozuelo is also struggling with his fitness and might not be able to recover in time for this fixture.

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Eriq Zavaleta, Jozy Altidore, Tsubasa Endoh, Ralph Priso-Mbongue, Dom Dwyer, Chris Mavinga

Doubtful: Alejandro Pozuelo

Suspended: None

Atlanta United need to win this game

Atlanta United

Amar Sejdic, Erick Torres, Franco Ibarra and Emerson Hyndman are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Jurgen Damm has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Amar Sejdic, Erick Torres, Franco Ibarra, Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: Jurgen Damm

Suspended: None

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzalez, Kemar Lawrence, Auro; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio, Yeferson Soteldo; Patrick Mullins

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Alan Franco, Brooks Lennon; Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno; Josef Martinez

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Prediction

Toronto FC have staged a recovery over the past month and are unbeaten in their last four games in the MLS. The Canadian giants can pack a punch on their day and will need to dig deep to win this game.

Atlanta United have a few issues to solve at the moment but have managed to hold their own this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-1 Atlanta United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi