Toronto FC vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Toronto FC and Nashville SC will both be looking for a second straight victory in the MLS when they go head-to-head at the BMO Field Stadium on Monday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-1 win away to Chicago Fire, while the visitors claimed a comprehensive 3-0 win over FC Cincinnati last Sunday.

Toronto FC returned to winning ways last time out as they claimed a hard-earned 2-1 win over Chicago Fire.

In a cagey affair at Soldier Field Stadium, Toronto raced to a two-goal lead through Yeferson Soteldo and Nick DeLeon, before Alvaro Medran pulled one back in the 76th minute.

Javier Pereira’s side have now gone unbeaten since ending their six-game losing streak, picking up two wins and two draws.

Since turning a corner, Toronto FC have risen from the bottom of the Eastern Conference table to 11th place, level on 13 points with FC Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Nashville SC maintained their fine run of results last time out as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win against FC Cincinnati.

Thirty-two-year-old forward Charles Sapong ran the show as he scored two goals and registered an assist in a superb individual performance.

Gary Smith’s men are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, picking up four wins and three draws.

With 26 points from 15 games, Nashville are currently sixth in the table, level on points with third-placed New York City FC.

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two Eastern Conference sides. Nashville SC have been superior in their previous two encounters, claiming wins on each occasion.

Toronto FC Form Guide: L-W-D-D-W

Nashville SC Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Team News

Toronto FC

The hosts remain without the services of Ayo Akinola, Quentin Westberg and Ifunanyachi Achara, who have been sidelined through injuries. Jonathan Osorio and Richie Laryea are doubts for the game after recently crashing out of the Gold Cup with the Canadian national team.

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Quentin Westberg, Ifunanyachi Achara

Suspended: None

Nashville SC

Anibal Godoy will miss the game due to a hamstring injury. Alistair Johnson and Walker Zimmerman are both away on international duty, while Daniel Lovitz and Jack Maher have been ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Injured: Anibal Godoy

Unavailable: Alistair Johnson, Walker Zimmerman

COVID-19: Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher

Suspended: None

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Bono; Julian Dunn, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Tsubasah Endoh, Alejandro Pozuelo, Yeferson Soteldo; Jozy Altidore

Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Dax McCarty, Dave Romney; Eric Miller, Alex Muyl, Tah Anunga, Matt LaGrassa, Taylor Washington; Hany Mukhtar, Charles Sapong

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Prediction

Looking at the previous two meetings between the sides, we expect this to be a thrilling and entertaining contest. However, both sides have been decent in recent weeks and we predict they will cancel each other out and share the spoils.

Prediction: Toronto FC 2-2 Nashville SC

