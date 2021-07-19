Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS continues with a fresh set of fixtures as Toronto FC play host to New York Red Bulls at the BMO Field Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides head into the game off the back of their respective draws against Orlando City SC and Philadelphia Union and will be aiming to return to winning ways.

After a dire run of six straight defeats, Toronto FC picked up their first win in six weeks when they stunned New England Revolution 3-2 two Thursdays ago.

However, Javier Pérez's men failed to carry on the momentum last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Orlando City.

Former Manchester United forward Luis Nani scored from the penalty spot to cancel out Jozy Altidore’s 72nd-minute opener and force a share of the spoils.

With nine points from 13 games, Toronto FC are currently second-bottom in the Eastern Conference table, one point above last-placed Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, New York Red Bulls’ shaky form continued last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Philadelphia Union.

In a game where Mathew Freese received an early bath, Patryk Klimala gave the Red Bulls the lead in the 60th minute before Sergio Santos restored parity with five minutes remaining on the clock.

It was the second draw in three games for Gerhard Struber's men, who have picked up just three wins from their last eight games.

The drop-off in form has seen New York Red Bulls drop out of the playoff places into eighth place on the log.

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head

New York Red Bulls are the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 19 wins in their last 37 games against Toronto FC.

The hosts have picked up 10 wins, while eight games have ended in draws.

Toronto FC Form Guide: L-L-L-W-D

New York Red Bulls Form Guide: W-L-D-W-D

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Toronto FC

The hosts will be without the services of Ifunanyachi Achara, Erickson Gallardo, and Julian Dunn-Johnson due to injuries.

Ayo Akinola, Richie Laryae, and Jonathan Osorio are currently on international duty at the ongoing Gold Cup.

Injured: Ifunanyachi Achara, Erickson Gallardo, Julian Dunn-Johnson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ayo Akinola, Richie Laryae, Jonathan Osorio

New York Red Bulls

Meanwhile, Caden Clark, Andrés Reyes, Daniel Royer, Andrew Gutman, Aaron Long and Youba Diarra will be unable to feature for the visitors due to injuries.

Injured: Caden Clark, Andrés Reyes, Daniel Royer, Andrew Gutman, Aaron Long, Youba Diarra

Suspended: None

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Bono; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Luke Singh, Kemar Lawrence; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Tsubasah Endoh, Alejandro Pozuelo, Yeferson Soteldo; Jozy Altidore

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andres Reyes, Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Kyle Duncan; Dru Yearwood, Sean Davis; Frankie Amaya, Cristian Casseres Junior; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

After stumbling into the new season, Toronto FC appear to have found their feet in the past two weeks. While the visitors have not performed poorly, they have struggled for results on the road, picking up one win from five outings.

We predict that this will be a cagey affair with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-1 New York Red Bulls

Edited by Peter P