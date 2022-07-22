Toronto vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | MLS 2022

Toronto will entertain Charlotte FC at the BMO Field in an MLS Eastern Conference clash on Saturday.

Toronto are without a win in their last five league outings, suffering four losses They have failed to score in their last two games, suffering a 1-0 defeat against local rivals Montreal FC in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's two-game winning run in the MLS ended with a 3-2 loss to Inter Miami. They were in action in a friendly against Premier League side Chelsea on Wednesday.

Playing at home, they pulled off an upset against an almost full-strength Blues' side. The game ended 1-1 in regular time, with Daniel Ríos scoring an equaliser right at the death. Charlotte then converted all their penalties to secure a 5-3 win.

Toronto vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 11 of Toronto's last 13 home games and over 2.5 goals scored in five of Charlotte's last six away games.

Charlotte have one of the worst away records in the MLS, recording just one win in their last 11 outings.

Toronto have the second-worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 39 goals in 21 games. However, they have outscored Charlotte 26-25 in the league thus far.

No team has suffered more defeats in the MLS than Toronto (12) this season, while no team has played fewer draws (2) than Charlotte.

Toronto have scored in all but two of their home games this term, while Charlotte have failed to scored in just three away games.

Toronto vs Charlotte Prediction

All five of Toronto's five MLS wins this season have come at home, so they're likely to produce a good performance again. Charlotte, meanwhile, have been inconsistent all season, with most of their points coming at home but might be able to secure a point here. Given the form of the two teams, a stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Toronto 2-2 Charlotte.

Toronto vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Toronto to score first - Yes.

Tip 5: Yellow Cards - Over/under 2.5 Yellow Cards - Under 2.5.

