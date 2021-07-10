USA vs Haiti prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 

The USA will host Haiti at Children's Mercy Park in their opening game of the 2021 Gold Cup on Sunday.

The home side were emphatic 4-0 winners over Costa Rica in their final preparatory game on Friday. Brendan Aaronson, Daryl Dike, Reggie Cannon and Gio Reyna all got on the scoresheet for the Stars and Stripes.

Haiti's 4-1 victory over Bermuda helped them secure qualification for the continental showpiece. Frantzdy Pierrot scored a first-half hat-trick to put Les Grenadiers on their way to an emphatic victory.

A victory for either side will put them in the driving seat in Group B of the competition and they will each strive to pick up maximum points.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

USA vs Haiti Head-to-Head

This will be the 18th meeting between the sides and their head-to-head record is closer than might have been expected.

The USMNT have a narrow advantage with six wins to their name, while Haiti were victorious on five previous occasions. The two sides have played out a draw six times in the past.

Their most recent meeting came in the group stages of the 2015 Gold Cup, where Clint Dempsey's sole second-half strike was enough to give the USA a 1-0 victory.

USA form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Haiti form guide: W-W-L-L-W

USA vs Haiti Team News

USA

Coach Gregg Berhalter called up 23 players to dispute the 2021 Gold Cup and the squad is made up of 19 players who ply their trade in the MLS.

However, most of the nation's high-profile players who play for the biggest European clubs, including Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic, have been excluded.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Haiti

Haiti's 23-man Gold Cup squad is headlined by experienced players like Ricardo Ade and Duckens Nazon.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

USA vs Haiti Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Guzan (GK); Reggie Cannon, Walker Zimmerman, Shaquell Moore, Sam Vines; Cristian Roldan, Kellyn Acosta; Gyasi Zardes, Daryl Dike, Paul Arriola

Haiti Predicted XI (4-4-2): Josue Duverger (GK); Kevin Lafrance, Alex Junior Christian, Carlens Arcus, Stephane Lambese; Bryan Alceus, Derrick Etiene, Steeven Saba, Zachary Herivaux; Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot

USA vs Haiti Prediction

Despite the absence of several key players, the USMNT roster is still vastly superior to much of the competition on the continent. Home advantage could also be a major benefit for Gregg Berhalter's side.

"It means everything for me."



After coming up in the @USYNT program, @gbusio13 is taking part in his first #USMNT camp and beginning tomorrow, has the chance to make his senior-team debut at his home stadium during the @GoldCup group stage.



Good luck, Gianluca! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/l9bD6vWN19 — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 10, 2021

The USA team is made up of largely inexperienced players who are keen to make a mark on the international scene. Nevertheless, they should still have too much firepower for Haiti.

Prediction: USA 2-0 Haiti

Edited by Peter P