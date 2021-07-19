USWNT Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

The USWNT have set their sights on another piece of silverware this summer and are set to take the Tokyo Olympics by storm this summer. The USA have shown tremendous improvement with their youth systems and administrative structures in soccer this year and have produced some excellent teams.

The USWNT are arguably the cream of the crop at the moment and have established themselves as one of the most impressive women's teams in recent soccer history. The team has several high-profile names at its disposal and has named a formidable squad for the competition.

While most of the men's teams have named young squads in lieu of age restrictions, the same requirements are not expected of the women's teams. The USWNT have plenty of experience in their ranks and start the tournament as bonafide favourites.

The USWNT will face a fair share of competition in Group G this year and has been drafted alongside the likes of Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand. With a gruelling schedule up ahead, the team will have to tap into all its formidable resources to win the gold medal this summer.

USWNT TV schedule for Tokyo Olympics 2021

USWNT have a strong squad

Wednesday, 21st July

Match: Sweden Women vs USWNT, Group G, 4:30 AM ET

TV Channel: USA Network, Telemundo

Live Stream: fuboTV

Saturday, 24th July

Match: New Zealand Women vs USWNT, Group G, 7:30 AM ET

TV Channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live Stream: fuboTV

Tuesday, 27th July

Match: USWNT vs Australia Women, Group G, 4 AM ET

TV Channel: USA Network, Telemundo

Live Stream: fuboTV

The USWNT kick off their Olympics football campaign with an important fixture against Sweden Women this week. Sweden can pack a punch on their day and the USWNT will be wary of an upset in their first game at the Olympics.

In addition to a potentially challenging game against Sweden, the USWNT will also have to contend with Oceanic rivals Australia and New Zealand before making it to the knock-outs this summer.

With the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath in their ranks, USWNT have one of the strongest football squads in the Olympics. The USA have won a record four gold medals in women's football at the Olympics and will be intent on adding to that tally in 2021.

