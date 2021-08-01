USWNT vs Canada Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021 

The 2021 Olympics are back with another set of soccer matches this weekend as USWNT take on Canada Women in an important semi-final encounter. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

USWNT have endured a mixed tournament so far and will need to be at their best to win a medal this year. The Stars and Stripes survived a scare against Netherlands Women in their previous game and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Canada Women, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations at the Olympics and can be a dangerous outfit on their day. The Canadians also had to win a penalty shoot-out against Brazil in the quarterfinals and will need to be at their best against USWNT.

USWNT vs Canada Women Head-to-Head

USWNT have an exceptional record against Canada and have won six matches out of seven games played between the two teams. Canada have never defeated USWNT in an official fixture and will need to play out of their skins in this match.

The previous meeting between the two North American rivals took place in February and ended in a 1-0 victory for USWNT. Canada Women gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch this week.

USWNT form guide at Olympics 2021: W-D-W-L

Canada Women form guide at Olympics 2021: W-W-W-D

USWNT vs Canada Women Team News

USWNT have a strong squad

USWNT

Julie Ertz has recovered from her knock and is available for selection this week. USWNT have not been at their best at the Olympics and will have to name their strongest team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Canada Women need to win this game

Canada Women

Stephanie Labbe was forced off the pitch against Japan and remains Canada Women's only injury concern ahead of this game. The Canadians are set to name a robust team against USWNT.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Stephanie Labbe

Suspended: None

USWNT vs Canada Women Predicted XI

USWNT Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alyssa Naeher; Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper, Kelley O'Hara; Lindsey Horan, Kristie Mewis, Samantha Mewis; Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan

Get ready for Monday's semifinal vs. 🇨🇦!



Five Things to Know pres. by @BioSteelSports — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 31, 2021

Canada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan; Allysha Chapman, Shelina Zadorsky, Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence; Quinn, Desiree Scott, Jessie Fleming; Deanne Rose, Christine Sinclair, Nichelle Prince

USWNT vs Canada Women Prediction

USWNT have needed their fair share of luck to get to this stage of the tournament and will now be intent on proving their mettle. The likes of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have plenty of experience in this fixture and will look to make their mark this week.

Canada Women can pack a punch on their day but will find the odds stacked against them on Monday. USWNT are an excellent team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: USWNT 2-0 Canada Women

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi