USWNT vs Sweden Women: Head to Head stats and numbers you need to know | Tokyo Olympics 2021

The Tokyo Olympics 2021 feature an intriguing women's football match this week as the USWNT take on Sweden Women on Wednesday. Both teams have named impressive squads for the tournament and will be intent on proving their mettle this summer.

Sweden's women football team has shown improvement in recent years but the Scandinavians are likely to face a strong test against the USWNT. Sweden also have to contend with Australia and New Zealand in their group and will need to take something away from this fixture.

USWNT, on the other hand, are one of the strongest football teams in the Olympics and hold the upper hand going into this game. The soccer giants have been successful in recent years and will be intent on proving their mettle this week.

USWNT vs Sweden Women Head-to-Head

USWNT have an impressive record against Sweden Women and have won five games out of a total of 14 matches played between the two teams. Sweden Women have managed only three victories against USWNT and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April earlier this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

USWNT form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Sweden Women form guide: D-W-W-D-W

USWNT vs Sweden Women: Head to Head stats and numbers you need to know before the Olympics encounter

USWNT have an excellent squad

The USWNT have been an exceedingly dominant force in the Olympics and have won a record four gold medals since women's football was introduced as a competition in 1996. The Stars and Stripes have one of the most formidable units in women's football at the moment and remain the favourites in Tokyo.

Carli Lloyd is only one goal away from breaking Abby Wambach's nine-goal USWNT record at the Olympics and is set to become her country's leading scorer in the competition this month. Lloyd will have to work hard to become the tournament's most prolific goalscorer, however, with Brazil's Cristiane holding that accolade with 14 goals.

It might still be July 15 in America, but we're celebrating a legend over here in Japan! 🎉🐐⚽️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY @CarliLloyd! pic.twitter.com/X7fXOlRQka — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 16, 2021

With a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, the USWNT could become the first women's team in soccer history to win and Olympics gold after winning the Women's World Cup. The USWNT have been incredibly dominant over the past two years and hold a distinct upper hand this summer.

USWNT are unbeaten in their last six games against Sweden but have been held to a draw in three of these games. Sweden, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last 13 matches and have a point to prove in this match.

