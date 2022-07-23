Vancouver Whitecaps vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | MLS 2022

Vancouver Whitecaps are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Chicago Fire at the BC Place on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Chicago Fire Preview

Chicago Fire are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this year. The away side edged Seattle Sounders to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been in poor form so far. The Whitecaps held Portland Timbers to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps have a good record against Chicago Fire and have won seven of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's four victories.

Chicago Fire have suffered defeat in their last four matches against Vancouver Whitecaps despite finding the back of the net in each of these matches.

Vancouver Whitecaps' 2-1 defeat against Minnesota United was their third home defeat since August 2021 - they have not suffered consecutive defeats at home in a single season since 2019.

Chicago Fire defeated Seattle Sounders by a 1-0 margin last week and managed to register consecutive victories in the MLS for the first time since March this year.

Vancouver Whitecaps star Julian Gressel has created 333 chances for this teammates since 2017 - the fifth-most for any player in the MLS during that period.

Chicago Fire have taken a lead into half-time in each of their last three matches - the first time they have managed to do so in five years.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have an impeccable home record this season and have made the BC Place their fortress. The Canadian outfit has been plagued by inconsistency, however, and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Chicago Fire have managed to improve over the past month and will look to extend their streak this weekend. Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Chicago Fire

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Chicago Fire FC @ChicagoFire



Episode 7 of No Little Plans is here!



🍿 → The highs, the lows, and everything in between.Episode 7 of No Little Plans is here!🍿 → youtu.be/CKQ-aqz0J-c The highs, the lows, and everything in between. Episode 7 of No Little Plans is here! 🍿 → youtu.be/CKQ-aqz0J-c https://t.co/hoJZMxnlFY

Tip 3: Chicago Fire to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brian White to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far