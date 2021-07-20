Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Vancouver Whitecaps at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove this week.

Houston Dynamo are in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have faced a few problems this season. The Texas side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders last week and will look to bounce back in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps have also struggled to cope with the league this season and find themselves in 12th place in the standings. The Whitecaps edged Los Angeles Galaxy to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Vancouver Whitecaps have a slight historical advantage over Houston Dynamo and have won eight games out of a total of 18 matches played between the two teams. Houston Dynamo have managed seven victories against the Whitecaps and will want to level the scales on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Houston Dynamo. Vancouver Whitecaps were well below their best on the day and will need to step up this week.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in the MLS: W-L-D-D-L

Houston Dynamo form guide in the MLS: L-D-D-D-D

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Bruno Gaspar is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Houston Dynamo this week. Maxime Crepeau and Lucas Cavallini are representing Canada in the Gold Cup and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Bruno Gaspar

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Maxime Crepeau, Lucas Cavallini

Houston Dynamo have a strong squad

Houston Dynamo

Maynor Figueroa, Tyler Pasher, and Boniek Garcia are playing in the Gold Cup and have been excluded from the squad. Ariel Lassiter and Darwin Ceren are also with their national teams at the moment and will be unavailable against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Ariel Lassiter, Darwin Ceren, Maynor Figueroa, Tyler Pasher, Boniek Garcia

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Hasal; Cristian Gutierrez, Erik Godoy, Ranko Veselinovic, Jake Nerwinski; Janio Bikel, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Tyler Pasher, Fafa Picault, Maximiliano Urruti

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have lost seven of their 13 games this season and will need to turn their season around this month. The Canadian outfit was impressive against Los Angeles Galaxy last week and can potentially establish a winning streak in the coming weeks.

Houston Dynamo also have a few issues to address and will have to do without some of their best players this week. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Houston Dynamo

