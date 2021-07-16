Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

LA Galaxy continue their charge to the top of the Western Conference table as they visit Rio Tinto Stadium to take on Vancouver Whitecaps.

In stark contrast, the hosts are rooted to the bottom of the table and will be aiming to upset the visitors and end their poor run.

Vancouver Whitecaps’ abysmal run in the MLS continued last Thursday as they suffered a 4-0 humbling at the hands of Real Salt Lake.

Croatian midfielder Damir Kreilach ran the show as he scored in either half to hand the visitors their first win in four games.

For the Whitecaps, this was a sixth defeat in their last eight matches. They have failed to taste victory in that time, only picking up draws against Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas.

After initially showing promise at the start of the season, this poor run of results has seen Marc Dos Santos’ men crash to the bottom of the Western Conference table.

LA Galaxy, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out as they claimed a 3-1 victory over struggling FC Dallas.

Rayan Raveloson, Kevin Cabral and Ethan Zubak were on target to put Greg Vanney’s side three goals up before substitute Franco Jara pulled one back six minutes after his introduction.

With three wins from their last four games, LA Galaxy have now risen to third place in the table, five points behind leaders Seattle Sounders.

Considering they have one game in hand, Sunday’s hosts will feel confident in their chances of closing the gap on Seattle Sounders in the coming weeks.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy Head-To-Head

La Galaxy have been the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 14 wins from their 27 games against Vancouver Whitecaps. The Whitecaps have picked up eight wins, while five games have ended all square.

Vancouver Whitecaps Form Guide: L-D-D-L-L

LA Galaxy Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps

The Whitecaps will still have to cope without Tosaint Ricketts, Michael Baldisimo and Bruno Gaspar who have both been ruled out injured. Maxime Crepeau and Lucas Cavallini are with the Canadian national team in the ongoing Gold Cup.

Injured: Tosaint Ricketts, Michael Baldisimo, Bruno Gaspar

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Maxime Crepeau, Lucas Cavallini

LA Galaxy

The visitors will be without Daniel Steres due to injury, while Javier Hernandez is a doubt for the game as he battles hamstring problems. Derrick Williams is suspended for this game.

Efrain Alvarez, Jonathan dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget, Oniel Fisher and Giancarlo González all on international duty at the Gold Cup.

Injured: Daniel Steres

Doubtful: Javier Hernandez

Suspended: Derrick Williams

Unavailable: Efrain Alvarez, Jonathan dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget, Oniel Fisher, Giancarlo González

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Hasal; Cristian Gutierrez, Erik Godoy, Andy Rose, Jake Nerwinski; Janio Bikel, Caio Alexandre, Michael Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

LA Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Rayan Raveloson, Nick DePuy, Jorge Villafaña; Adam Saldana, Sacha Kljestan; Samuel Grandsir, Victor Vazquez, Kevin Cabral; Ethan Zubak

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy Prediction

While the Whitecaps will be desperate to get their season up and running, they face the stern test of taking on a superior LA Galaxy side. Both sides are unmatched in player quality and experience and we predict LA Galaxy will stroll to the win on Sunday.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 0-3 LA Galaxy

Edited by Shardul Sant