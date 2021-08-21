Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this year and will need to step up in this match.

Los Angeles FC are in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and will need to turn their season around. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Atlanta United last week and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table and have not been at their best this year. The Whitecaps edged Austin FC to a 2-1 victory last weekend and will want a similar result from this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have a slight advantage over Vancouver Whitecaps and have won three out of seven matches played between the two teams. Los Angeles FC have managed two victories against the Whitecaps and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams gave a good account of themselves on the day and will want to go a step further this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-D-D-D

Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-D-D

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Erik Godoy, Lucas Cavallini, and Cristian Gutierrez are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Caio Alexandre also has fitness concerns and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Erik Godoy, Lucas Cavallini, Caio Alexandre, Cristian Gutierrez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Kwadwo Opoku and Eddie Segura when they face Vancouver Whitecaps this week. Kim Moon-Hwan and Diego Palacios are carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Eddie Segura

Doubtful: Kim Moon-Hwan, Diego Palacios

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Bruno Gaspar, Andy Rose, Ranko Veselinovic, Jake Nerwinski; Leonard Owusu, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Marco Farfan, Tristan Blackmon, Jesus Murillo, Raheem Edwards; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Jose Cifuentes; Carlos Vela, Brian Rodriguez, Diego Rossi

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC enjoyed an impressive start to their campaign but have endured a slump over the past month. The home side has talent in its ranks and will need to make a statement of intent this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps have improved in recent weeks and could pose a threat this weekend. The Whitecaps are the better team at the moment and could potentially win this match.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Los Angeles FC

