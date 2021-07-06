Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Real Salt Lake are back in action with another soccer match in the MLS this week as they take on Vancouver Whitecaps at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Real Salt Lake are in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Los Angeles FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league table and have plenty of work to do this year. The Whitecaps played out a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas in their previous game and will look to secure a better result this week.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

Real Salt Lake have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 13 matches out of a total of 25 games played between the two teams. Vancouver Whitecaps have managed 10 victories against Real Salt Lake and can trouble their opponents in this match.

The previous game between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 3-1 victory for Real Salt Lake. Vancouver Whitecaps were dismal on the day and need to step up in this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in the MLS: D-D-L-L-L

Real Salt Lake form guide in the MLS: L-D-L-W-D

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Tosaint Ricketts and Bruno Gaspar are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against Real Salt Lake this week. Maxime Crepeau and Lucas Cavallini are representing Canada in the Gold Cup and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Tosaint Ricketts, Bruno Gaspar

Doubtful: Michael Baldisimo

Unavailable: Maxime Crepeau, Lucas Cavallini

Real Salt Lake have an excellent squad

Real Salt Lake

Aaron Herrera has effectively recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad this week. Jeizon Ramirez and Andrew Putna still injured, however, and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Jeizon Ramirez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Hasal; Cristian Gutierrez, Erik Godoy, Andy Rose, Jake Nerwinski; Janio Bikel, Caio Alexandre, Michael Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Pablo Ruiz, Nick Besler; Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Anderson Julio; Rubio Rubin

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps are winless in their last seven matches and will need to work hard to turn their MLS campaign around. With some of their best players away at the Gold Cup, the Whitecaps have their work cut out for them this week.

Since their victory against Vancouver Whitecaps three weeks ago, Real Salt Lake have also struggled and have managed only one point from their three games since. The away side has plenty of talent in its ranks, however, and holds a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake

