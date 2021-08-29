Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Real Salt Lake at BC Place on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Real Salt Lake are in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Colorado Rapids last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the MLS. The Whitecaps edged Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Try not to bring a bag to the game tomorrow: https://t.co/jfu9B82qV0



If you must, make sure it’s made of clear plastic & smaller than 12”x12”x6”, or smaller than 4.5”x 6.5” if opaque. Bag check'll also be available at Gate H and the bottom of Gate C.#VWFC pic.twitter.com/eCowmtFICm — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) August 28, 2021

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

Vancouver Whitecaps and Real Salt Lake are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 11 games apiece out of a total of 26 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 4-0 victory for Real Salt Lake. Vancouver Whitecaps were poor on the day and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-D-D-D

Real Salt Lake form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-W-L-L

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Erik Godoy, Lucas Cavallini, and Caio Alexandre are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Cristian Gutierrez also has fitness concerns and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Erik Godoy, Lucas Cavallini, Caio Alexandre

Doubtful: Cristian Gutierrez

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake have an excellent squad

Real Salt Lake

Damir Kreliach picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last week and is suspended for this game. David Ochoa, Jeizon Ramirez and Andrew Brody are still injured and will also be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Andrew Brody, David Ochoa, Jeizon Ramirez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Damir Kreliach

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Bruno Gaspar, Andy Rose, Ranko Veselinovic, Jake Nerwinski; Leonard Owusu, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

Thank you for representing every #RSL supporter, player & staff member this week in LA with humility, class & respect. You made the entire organization & state proud. #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/nWnHmIrKM1 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 26, 2021

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zac MacMath; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Nick Besler, Everton Luiz; Albert Rusnak, Justin Meram, Anderson Julio; Bobby Wood

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have improved in recent weeks and could pose a viable threat this weekend. The Canadian outfit is unbeaten in its last eight league games and will want to maintain its streak in this game.

Real Salt Lake have a few chinks in their armour and will need to be wary of their opponents on Sunday. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are set to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Real Salt Lake

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi