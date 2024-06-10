"A good juicy storyline coming"— Melissa Claire Egan teases more twists ahead in The Young and the Restless at the Daytime Emmys 2024

Melissa Claire Egan recently teased the fans about new storylines in The Young and the Restless at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys 2024 red carpet. The actress, who plays Chelsea on the show, spoke to Soap Central in a brief interview on June 7, 2024, where she reminisced on her character's journey and teased what was in store for the show ahead.

About her character Chelsea's position on the show, Melissa said:

"[The story] is going to lead to a very interesting juicy summer for Chelsea. A good juicy storyline coming."

Melissa attended the Daytime Emmys 2024 in support of co-star Michelle Stafford, who won the Best Actress award for her performance as Phyllis on The Young and the Restless.

What did Melissa Claire Egan say on the red carpet of the Daytime Emmys 2024?

On June 7, Soap Central correspondent Dan J Kroll interviewed Melissa Claire Egan on the red carpet for the Daytime Emmys 2024 held in Los Angeles. The actress, well-known for her roles as Chelsea Lawson on The Young and the Restless, and Annie Lavery on All My Children, reflected on her journey.

She mentioned being grateful for every opportunity she got to share with her co-stars, and the fact that she was able to be on platforms like the Daytime Emmys 2024 made her very happy about her career.

When asked about her character on the show, she mentioned Chelsea's recent story arc over the past year and teased that something good was on its way for audiences.

"Chelsea was recovering from a severe mental health issue and now her son has been struggling, so that's been really heartbreaking because she blames herself [...] She's kind of a mess right now."

Melissa was also asked about her iconic character Annie on All My Children, and how she compares it to Chelsea. She said that Annie was a little more unpredictable as a character, while Chelsea has shown slightly more restraint. Jokingly, she added:

"No, Chelsea's not killed anybody, right?"

When asked about her co-star Michelle Stafford who was the Daytime Emmys 2024 nominee for the show, and Sharon Newman, who was nominated last year, Melissa had nothing but praise. She mentioned being grateful to share a platform with them and that she took something valuable every day she got to work alongside the show's cast.

"Legends. Queens. Icons. It's so cool [..] They're so incredible, it's just such a great celebration."

Who does Marissa Claire Egan play on The Young and the Restless?

Melissa plays Chelsea Lawson on The Young and the Restless. Her character was introduced on the show in 2011 and revealed to be pregnant with Billy Abbott's child. After deciding to let Bill and his wife Victoria raise the child, Chelsea found love with Victoria's brother Adam Newman.

Their relationship went through many ups and downs, including Adam's sudden disappearance, and much scandal over their son Connor. In her interview with Soap Central, Melissa also mentioned how Connor was going through a rough spot in the show, and Chelsea's road ahead will likely feature her son prominently.

Audiences can follow Chelsea's story by watching The Young and the Restless on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.