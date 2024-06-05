The Young and the Restless recap: Summer confronts Claire, Alan investigates Ashley's trauma

The June 4, 2024 episode of The Young and the Restless came up with surprising twists where Summer and Ashley have dilemmas to handle. The episode followed the story in three parts: with Summer, with Claire, and a third that revolved around Ashley.

Genoa City has been busy with Jordan's case and Ashley's altercations in the previous weeks. Cole discovered Jordan was alive, and had to be given to the police. Ashley, on the other hand, went to Paris and supposedly met Alan at a bar.

The storyline of The Young and the Restless seems to set the stage for more drama. Claire's new life as a nanny to Harrison has a problem in Summer, and Victor warns Cole.

Trending

Summer distrusts Claire in The Young and the Restless

Summer is protective of Harrison (Image via Instagram@youngandrestlesscbs)

Kyle and Summer praised Claire's efforts at the end of her first day. After that, Kyle informed Summer that Jordan was alive but kept at a facility with maximum security. Summer assumed Claire already knew the information. While Claire accepted knowing about Jordan, she explained that Victor had wanted to bring the news to them.

Claire left, but Summer and Kyle had an argument about Claire. Summer did not want Harrison near Claire. She insisted on firing Claire before the child became more attached. However, Kyle disagreed, as he believed Claire couldn't have collaborated with Jordan.

The Young and the Restless finds Summer reaching out to Chance

Summer discussed her issues with Chance (Image via Instagram@youngandrestlesscbs)

Summer and Chance met at Chancellor Park when Summer shared the latest events with him. She expressed her displeasure about Claire keeping secrets. Chance wanted to know whether Claire's behavior bothered Summer. Summer accepted that she could not find any fault with Claire.

Chance wondered if Summer envied Harrison's liking for Claire, and she agreed. Moreover, Summer shared that Kyle was also supportive of Claire. Chance wanted to know if Summer was tilting toward Kyle. Summer declared that she was happy around Chance, and Chance agreed.

The Young and the Restless shows Claire finds Cole at home

Claire finds a loving home with Victoria (Image via Instagram@youngandrestlesscbs)

Claire found both Cole and Victoria at home when she returned. She was enthused about her first day. However, Claire informed Victoria about Summer accusing her of keeping secrets deliberately.

Claire stopped Victoria from talking to Summer, explaining that Kyle was quite supportive and encouraging. After Claire went to her room, Cole pointed out that Claire had found a friend in Kyle. Victoria was doubtful about Kyle. However, Cole asked her to let Claire make her own friends.

Later in The Young and the Restless, Claire and Victoria shared a daughter-mother time when they discussed how Cole was close to both of them. They also discussed Jordan's news and how it might affect Nikki negatively.

Ashley unburdens to Alan and Traci on The Young and the Restless

Ashley openly discussed her Paris visit with Alan and Traci. She argued that she spoke to Alan as well as met him at the bar in Paris. But Alan said it wasn't him. Later on, Alan guessed that the person Ashley met might be his twin, Martin.

Alan explained that his twin brother had some mental health problems leading to disruptive and violent behavior. Ashley Abbott opened up about being in a similar situation in the past. She had been married to one of the twins and had had a bad experience. Ashley felt overwhelmed by Alan's description of his sociopathic brother.

However, Ashley didn't remember anything from the meeting. Alan believed it could have been too traumatic. Traci goaded him to find out about the events in Paris.

More drama unfolds as Victor Newman accuses Cole and Kyle overpraises Claire. Catch the next episodes of The Young and the Restless on weekdays.