"A lot of mayhem will ensue on your screens"—The Bold and the Beautiful star Ted King teases Jack Finnegan's return will shake up the Spencers

Ted King is returning to The Bold and the Beautiful as Jack Finnegan, exciting fans with the news shared on Instagram on January 16, 2025. He first appeared on the show in 2021.

"So grateful Jack is back! A lot of mayhem will ensue on your screens over the next few days. Happy we were able to shoot these scenes before the recent Los Angeles catastrophes. @boldandbeautifulcbs @cbstv #jacksback @grateful," the caption read.

King’s character, Jack Finnegan, quickly became important as the father of Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan and a key part of Finn’s relationship with Steffy Forrester. While the Forrester family initially welcomed Jack, his hidden secrets, especially his connection to Sheila Carter, caused a lot of drama, affecting both the Finnegan and Forrester families.

Ted King confirmed his return to The Bold and the Beautiful

Ted King took to Instagram to announce his highly anticipated return as Jack Finnegan. The photo showed him smiling outside Television City Studios, showing his excitement for what’s ahead.

The actor steps back into a storyline packed with family drama. Currently, Luna’s paternity mystery is heating up, with Dr. Li Finnegan on the verge of discovering the truth.

Meanwhile, Jack’s history of cheating is still causing problems for Li, which might make it harder for her to help Luna. With Jack coming back, fans can expect him to cause trouble between the Spencers and Finnegans, possibly uncovering hidden secrets and starting new conflicts.

Fans of the show have already left many comments on King’s post, excited about his return and guessing how his character will shake things up in Los Angeles.

A brief throwback to Jack Finnegan's storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful

Jack Finnegan’s journey on The Bold and the Beautiful has been full of twists, lies, and heartbreak. At first, he seemed like a loving adoptive father to Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan but everything changed when Sheila Carter showed up at Finn and Steffy’s wedding and revealed she was Finn’s real mother.

That wasn’t the only secret, Jack was also exposed as Finn’s biological father, something he had kept hidden for years. This revelation shocked his wife, Li, and pushed his son away, leaving their family in chaos.

Jack’s secret past with Sheila didn’t just impact his relationships, it also made him an easy target for blackmail. Sheila used this to control him, forcing him to help her get closer to her grandson, Hayes, which caused even more problems for Finn and Steffy.

Even though Jack tried to make things right by telling Finn and Li the truth, his actions ended up pushing them away. After leaving Los Angeles in shame, Jack reappeared in 2023 and 2024, suggesting that his past troubles and family drama were far from over.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

