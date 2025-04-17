Beyond the Gates recap (April 17, 2025): Doug admits his debt to Vanessa, and Samantha drops out of school

CBS's new soap opera, Beyond The Gates, first aired on February 24, 2025, and has received critical acclaim for its storylines and character arcs. The show, created by Michele Van Jean, is set inside the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates. Beyond The Gates focuses on the lives of the members of the Dupree family, who are considered to be Black royalty.

Ad

In the April 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Shanice grew concerned regarding Doug McBride's surgery schedule at the Garland Memorial Hospital, Vanessa finally had an honest conversation with Doug, and Kat tried to help Samantha Richardson plan her future. Additionally, Tyrell finally had a good day after a series of bad ones due to his bullies at school.

Everything that happened on the April 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the April 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Shanice, the nurse, grew suspicious of Doug McBride's surgery schedule at the Garland Memorial Hospital. She had a look at it and realized that he had planned to perform more surgeries in two days than most surgeons did over the entire week.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Ashley tried to suggest that Doug just wanted to save many people, but Shanice realized that something was wrong. She had a conversation with Doug and lightly added that he would not be able to help people for much longer if he continued at this pace, since he would end up burned out.

Vanessa went over to the hospital to try to ask Doug to join her for dinner but was disappointed when she found out that he was working late on a surgery. She started blaming herself for being the reason behind his busy schedule and for working late. Finally, the two had a conversation with each other where Doug admitted to Vanessa about his gambling debt. He reassured her that their marriage was not failing and that he was still extremely involved in making it work.

Ad

Kat and Chelsea Hamilton spent time trying to plan their future business ideas and were interrupted by Samantha Richardson, who announced that she would be quitting school to pursue a full-time modeling career. Both Kat and Chelsea tried to help her out in her endeavors and advised her to start small by modeling for their upcoming designer purse collection.

Ad

Tyrell returned home from school mad at Martin for having a word with his school principal regarding his bullying, despite asking him to stay away from it. Martin admitted that he was wrong in jumping the gun and doing something that Tyrell had explicitly asked him not to. However, Tyrell's day was made when the girlfriend of the boy who had cyberbullied him and circulated his underwear pictures decided to spend time with him at Orphey Gene's—and even flirted with him.

Ad

Meanwhile, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne went to a meeting with her clients, where they informed her that they would be accepting Bill Hamilton's terms in dropping the lawsuit on the condition that she would get back on the case. Bill congratulated Naomi on her case and appreciated her efforts as a counselor.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+ a day later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More